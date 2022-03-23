KENDALLVILLE — It’s a new record.
This week, 87 of Indiana’s 92 counties are showing low spread of COVID-19, setting a new best-ever mark for the state, even beating the previous best point hit in June 2021.
There wasn’t much margin to improve off the week of June 30, 2021, when 86 counties were rated blue and just six yellow, but this week’s map just narrowly edged that.
The nearly all-blue map is a reflection of the continued evaporation of COVID-19 cases in the state, with Indiana seeing, as a whole, only about 250 cases per day across the entire state.
Hospitalization numbers have neared all-time lows and death numbers continue to deflate.
That state is a far cry from just two months ago, when all 92 counties were in red ratings for very high spread of the virus and the state was experiencing 14,000-plus new cases per day as the omicron variant raged across the state.
After that widespread sweep that infected hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers — and perhaps because of it — COVID-19 cases have been in freefall since, with little new activity on the horizon and no signs at this point that it’s going to change.
All of northeast Indiana is painted in blue this week, with the four-county area having all four in the best rating for the second consecutive week.
In LaGrange County, new cases have essentially disappeared, with the county averaging just two cases per 100,000 over the past week, down from seven a week ago, and positivity fell to just 1.81% from 3.76% a week back.
In Steuben County, it’s nearly the same situation. Cases fell to just eight per 100,000 and positivity was sub 1% at 0.39%, both down from 11 per 100,000 and 2.23% a week ago.
In Noble County, cases dropped to 10 per 100,000, down from 25 per 100,000, while positivity was up slightly at 2.6% from 1.53% a week ago.
Lastly, in DeKalb County, cases hit 16 per 100,000 and positivity was 2.74%, both down from 29 per 100,000 and 4.55% last week.
Counties can hold a blue rating if both metrics are below 10 cases per 100,000 residents or positivity below 5% or if one is below that mark while the other is below 100 cases per 100,000 or 10% positivity.
Since getting lower than 10 cases per 100,000 is extremely difficult, most counties achieve a blue rating be falling below 5% positivity and 100 cases per 100,000 — although there’s so few cases right now that counties are even getting into blue with near-zero per-capita case numbers.
Whether activity stays down near zero or begins to come up again is an open question.
The state has usually seen cases cycle in about two- to three-month waves of up and down in the past. But, Indiana has also generally seen lower case counts in the warmer months, which the state is now entering.
The U.S. is starting to see a subvariant of the extremely infectious omicron variant that ravaged the state in late December and January. The omicron BA.2 subvariant has started to appear in the Northeast and had caused some recent spikes in cases in Europe.
Iit’s unclear whether BA.2 will have a major impact in the U.S, especially since so many people were exposed to the omicron variant in winter and therefore are likely to have an immunity that should hold up against the sub-type of omicron.
