INDIANAPOLIS — After seeing one week of improvement last week, COVID-19 numbers have ticked up again across the state.
There were no new deaths reported in the four-county area, but cases, positivity and hospitalizations ticked up again.
Indiana averaged approximately 1,088 cases per day over the last week, which was in increase of about 100 cases per day from 978 cases per day a week ago. That's lower than the weekly average two weeks ago, however.
Positivity has increased again to 3.9%, up from 3.38% the week prior. That takes it back to where it was two weeks ago, when positivity was at 3.9% on the week ending April 17.
Hospitalizations sit at 908 patients total in treatment, which was up from 846 patients a week ago. Numbers did spike slightly over 950 earlier the week before coming back down a bit. State health officials noted that new daily admissions have about doubled compared to their low point in early March.
Average daily deaths also increased slightly, rising to nine per day over the past week, up from eight per day a week ago.
Northeast Indiana has been seeing larger increases in new cases as well as the rest of northern Indiana along the Michigan border. Michigan has been seeing some of the largest case counts in the U.S. as the state has struggled with spread of the B.1.1.7. U.K. variant of COVID-19, which is more infectious and also slightly more severe than the original strain.
Indiana has also seen vaccine demand drop sharply over the last two weeks, with the number of people getting shots for the first time plummeting more than 50% both locally and statewide.
Only about 35% of eligible Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, meaning two in three Indiana residents are still vulnerable to the virus.
More than 1.9 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Hoosiers can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for assistance.
Locally, counties saw decreases in their weekly case counts.
Steuben County added 74 new cases on the week, while Noble County saw 63 new cases, and DeKalb County and LaGrange counties both increased by 47 cases.
Those were all down slightly from last week. There were no new deaths reported this past week.
