LAGRANGE – U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams spent part of his weekend enjoying a little time away from the nation’s capital by relaxing with his family at a LaGrange County lake home.
But while he was in the area, Adams stopped at Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange Monday where he was apparently delighted to see signs in front of the store telling customers they must wear a face mask to enter the building.
Adams took a selfie of himself wearing a mask in front of the sign reminding customers to put on a mask before entering the store that he later posted to the Surgeon General’s Twitter account.
“At Miller’s grocery in LaGrange, IN -God’s country- this weekend,” he said. Adams also posted two other photos he took at the store as well. “They required (& handed out) masks, had hand sanitizer and cart cleaning supplies, and special hours for the vulnerable. Everyone was complying. Let’s affirm good actions- If LaGrange can do this, anyone can.”
Adams, a former Indiana State Health Commissioner under Gov. Mike Pence, is part of the President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force and has appeared alongside the President at several news conferences. Adams is an advocate of wearing face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
For the staff at Miller’s, Adams’ acknowledgment of their work to comply with the local health department face mask mandate was welcome news.
“All we’re doing is trying to adhere to what the local health department told us to do,” said Dan Lovell, Miller’s Super Valu LaGrange store manager. “We’re doing this to keep everyone safe.”
LaGrange County issued a mandatory mask mandate back on June 15 when cases in the county were spiking after Memorial Day. New COVID-19 activity in the county has slowed considerably since.
LaGrange County was named one of three Indiana coronavirus hotspots last month by Indiana Department of Health officials because of the number of new infections in the county. Elkhart County joined LaGrange County on that list.
In June, new cases of confirmed coronavirus infected skyrocketed in LaGrange County, growing at an exponential rate, from fewer than 100 confirmed cases on June 1 to more than 450 by the end of the month. Those numbers have since slowed and tapered off, but still rise a few cases per day.
In addition, the coronavirus test positivity rate, a tool the state uses to gauge how quickly the virus is spreading, remains high in LaGrange County, measured at more than 20% all-time, compared to the state average of about 9%.
Those in the 60-69 age range still make up the largest group of people affected by COVID-19 in the county, making up 17.9% of all reported cases. People aged 70-79 make up the second-largest group at 16.6%, and people aged 40-49 make up the third-largest group at 15.6%.
As of Monday, 10 residents had died of COVID-19.
Adams recently said the US could turn around its novel coronavirus infections in two to three weeks if “everyone does their part.” Doing their part includes getting a critical mass of people to wear face masks, practice effective social distancing, and frequently wash their hands. That, he said, would drop the number of new infections dramatically.
Adams wasn’t the only health officer showing his support for Millers. LaGrange County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin also acknowledged the store’s effort to keep staff and customers safe.
“Miller’s has done a yeoman’s job on this,” he said.
Pechin said the June explosion in infections were created when people dropped their guard against the virus.
“I think there are some structural reasons that caused the increase in cases. We had June weddings and June social gathering,” he said. “I also think the fact that we have a lot of transportation that requires a lot of people to be next to one another has been a very big spreader.”
Pechin said it remains critical that people continue to guard against the virus by social distancing, frequently washing their hands and that they wear face masks around others.
Overall, he said, most people he’s talked with appreciate the county’s face mask requirement.
“By in large, there’s been a nice response to the mask directive,” Pechin said. “I’ve had 10 times as many people thanking me for mask order as those being critical. And I’d heard from a growing number of people in the community who are very frustrated with those who choose not to wear masks.”
