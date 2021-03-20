INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers ages 40 and older will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the Indiana Department of Health announced Saturday.
This expansion of eligibility to include those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers.
The opening comes less than a week after the state opened vaccines to those 45-50, which occurred on Tuesday. As of mid-week last week, about 25% of that group had already signed up for shots.
Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available starting Monday and will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 450 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.
As of Saturday morning, more than 1.4 million Hoosiers had received a total of about 2.3 million doses of vaccines. Clinics across the stat have been running since mid-December, with general public groups being eligible since about mid-January when the state first opened shots to those 80 and older.
The state has consistently opened up shots to younger and younger groups since, adding new eligibility groups about every week.
Locally, approximately 20,000 residents in the four-county area are fully vaccinated, representing about 1-in-8 residents.
This past week Indiana officials reported that the state was getting fewer vaccines per-capita than most other states and new eligibility is dependent on the state's expected supply.
While Indiana continues to fight for more vaccine supply, it also appears that vaccine demand is decreasing with each new group, as uptake has been lower and slower among Hoosiers in their 50s and 40s than those who were older.
COVID-19 presents a more serious risk to people 60-plus, but even those in middle-age are at increased risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death than people under 40.
The state is encouraging all Hoosiers to get the vaccine in order to build herd immunity — a communal immunity that can protect even those who don't get vaccinated because of medical or moral reasons, or because they simply refuse the vaccine. To reach that threshold, the state would need to see about 70% of people get vaccinated.
Widespread vaccination can also help prevent future mutations of the virus, as virus can change and create variants every time they replicate. As more people become immune to the virus and it has less opportunity to replicate and spread, the chances of new strains emerging is reduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.