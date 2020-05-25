INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases and new deaths reported by the state were well below averages again as of Monday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
While numbers have been lower the past couple of days, the figures may be partially attributable to the holiday weekend leading to lags in reporting. The state went through a similar dip in its numbers around the Easter holiday in April before returning to more typical numbers during the following work week.
As of Monday's report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state added just 339 new cases, the least since April 14, which followed Easter on April 12. The state also reported only eight new deaths statewide, the lowest since April 20.
Monday's number makes four straight days of new COVID-19 cases below the May average, while deaths have also been under average for the same time frame.
Locally, Noble County sit at 185 cases total, followed by Steuben County at 79, LaGrange County at 60 and DeKalb County at 29.
No new deaths have been reported in the area since Noble County went through a stretch of five days in seven days earlier this month. Noble County sits at 20 deaths total, while LaGrange and Steuben counties each have had two and DeKalb County has had one.
Indiana entered Stage 3 of its five-step "Back on Track" reopening plan on Sunday, which allowed for capacity increases at some commercial businesses as well as the reopening of gyms, fitness centers and campgrounds.
Playgrounds and indoor movie theaters were originally scheduled to reopen as part of Stage 3, but both were delayed by the state until Stage 4, which may take effect in mid-June.
Despite the potential for greater transmission of coronavirus with people heading back to work and public paces reopening, Indiana really hasn't seen a spike in new cases over the last three weeks. While new daily cases have generally averaged around 550 new cases per day, that's only a slight increase compared to April when the state was still under a stay-at-home order.
With gathering sizes increasing again under Stage 3 to up to 100 people, whether the virus will transmit more widely again is yet to be seen. Health officials are continuing to urge people to practice distancing and wear masks as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.