AUBURN — DeKalb County students will no longer have to quarantine if they come in close contact with a fellow student who tests positive for COVID-19 as long as they remain asymptomatic beginning with the students’ return to school in January.
The new procedure was discussed by all three public school systems in DeKalb County during school board meetings this week, with all three superintendents and boards giving the new guidelines a thumbs up, despite the continued spread of the virus in the community.
In changing the guidelines, area administrators worked closely with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder. Souder has been meeting with area superintendents frequently since the start of the pandemic.
“We started off in March 2020 working together throughout this county … and 20 months later, we’re still working together,” said DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders. “We are able to collaborate. We are able to discuss every aspect of these plans moving forward.”
Souder said the change is designed to “minimize the unnecessary chaos that quarantines cause.”
“We are taking a practical and logical approach that is applicable to our circumstances,” Souder said. “In reality, we are taking a different high road and disregarding unnecessary guidelines, those that can’t be proved effective.”
The change in policy goes against recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC still recommends that individuals who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine, unless the individuals have been fully vaccinated.
People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested five to seven days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
Souder said the data collected by school systems in DeKalb County and around the state prove that there isn’t much transmission of the virus from close contact.
DeKalb County Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said out of the hundreds of students who have been quarantined due to close contact, none of them have tested positive for the virus.
He said those students who are being sent home because of a close contact are just missing out on valuable instruction time as they are completing their work virtually.
The change at all three schools — DeKalb Eastern, DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler — states that students who come in close contact with a COVID positive student may return to school if they are asymptomatic.
Students will be encouraged to wear a mask properly for 10 days. Parents and guardians will also be asked to monitor students for symptoms by following a symptom tracker provided by each school system. If the student develops any symptoms over the 10 days, they must complete the quarantine period (10 days) at home and are encouraged to seek medical evaluation and testing.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver said her staff will work closely with families to determine the best options for students.
“We believe working individually with our families to determine risk of transmission and risk of exposure is critical in keeping our children in school,” she said. “Our personalized plan will allow us to ease the burden on healthy, asymptomatic children who have been expected to stay home if a close contact tested positive for the virus.
“We also want to assist our parents who have had to scramble to retrieve them from school or find care for extended periods of time,” Weaver added, noting some students have missed six weeks of school so far this year.
Conwell and Teders agreed with Weaver on the burden the virus has placed on parents due to close contact quarantines.
Despite the policy change, Teders said the ultimate choice on quarantining comes down to parents.
“Parents may still choose to quarantine their children,” he said. “If they choose to do that, of course, attendance will be taken accordingly without consequence to the student.”
The same is true at DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler.
With the change, Souder warned that adjustments may have to be made as the virus continues to evolve and the omicron variant continues to take hold in DeKalb County.
He said DeKalb County normally sees the effects of new variants four to six weeks after other locations.
The county continues to see an average of 31 new cases a day, with low numbers of students being affected. Tuesday’s report from the DeKalb County Health Department was the first in a number of weeks, which saw no students infected with the virus. Out of Wednesday’s 47 cases, only five were school-aged students.
As the omicron variant continues to be the dominant strain in the United States, Souder continues to urge those who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated and those who are eligible for the booster to get boosted. Vaccines are currently available for anyone five years of age and older.
“We understand that masks are optional, so certainly that’s an option that parents have afforded to them,” Teders said. “We understand that the vaccines are now available to students at the age of five and older, so there are many mitigation options out there for our parents and staff alike.”
