ANGOLA — Steuben County is moving toward hitting the 1,000 mark as it continues to experience widespread increases in COVID-19.
The county now stands at 963 cases based on Steuben County’s numbers. The Indiana State Department of Health in its daily posting said Steuben County had 973 cases all time.
Of the 963 cases, 653 people are considered recovered. There have been 10 deaths reported by the state while the county reports nine cases.
This past week also saw an increase in testing now that a free test site has opened at 501 S. John St., on the southwest edge of Commons Park.
“There has been a substantial climb in the amount of traffic that the site has seen since it opened on (Friday). I cannot say if it is related to the number of people requiring a COVID-19 test conducted because they are symptomatic or those that would like to have one done for other reasons. It is too early to tell,” said Alicia Walsh, (formerly van Ee), the Health Department’s administrator and chief environmental health specialist.
Still leading the way is the 20-29 age category, the first to top 200 cases at exactly 200 this week. That was an increase of 29 over the previous week.
The largest increase was seen in the 50-59 age group, which jumped by 32 to reach 259 cases.
The 80 and older age group, which had remained steady at 20 cases, increased by 35% in the past week to 27 cases.
The county, over the past week, Wednesday through Wednesday, has logged 163 more cases, which was a 63% increase from the previous seven-day period. In the same time frame the week prior, the county increased by 102 cases, to a total of 801 positives.
The state reported a positivity rate of all tested at 13.5% for Steuben County on Wednesday. The state also has announced that Steuben County has changed to a weekly composite score of 2.5, due to the average number of cases per 100,000 residents was reported at 416, putting it back in the orange zone (see related story).
To schedule an appointment, go online to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and click “I do not have an invitation code” to begin the scheduling process.
Appointments are not necessary but are requested and will expedite the process for the individual wanting a test.
Angola’s test site is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
