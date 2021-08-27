INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths were all higher in late 2020, but state health officials on Friday dubbed right now "the darkest time in the pandemic" as the state continues through a rapid surge in activity brought on by the highly infectious delta variant.
What makes now worse, in their eyes, is that COVID-19 is highly preventable, but more than half of Hoosiers simply are choosing not to prevent it, or worse, actively working against prevention efforts.
Cases are surging just as badly as in late 2020, when activity hit its peak just before the Christmas holiday. Hospitals are once again filling up, stressing medical staff and facility capacity. Pediatric cases are rising. Pediatric hospitalizations are rising. Deaths are rising.
It's been about five months since vaccines were made available to all Hoosiers 16 and older and "still nearly half of our eligible population refuses to get it," Box said in her address Friday that sounded much more blunt, forceful and frustrated as compared to most public appearances.
"None of this is good news for Hoosiers," Box said.
Box said some medical officials the nation over have deemed this period as "the darkest time in the pandemic," and Box said she's one of them.
"Unfortunately, I share those sentiments," she said.
Box spoke at length about the impacts the surge is having not just on parents who have youngsters hospitalized — pediatric admissions are at their highest point ever while hospitalizations have increased across all age groups — but on other people who rely on hospital services from car crash victims to cancer patients to people who need surgeries like knee or hip replacements that are being put off due to COVID-19 eating up more hospital staff and resources.
"I want Hoosiers to understand that the decisions they're making affect others," Box said.
Schools are also being hit hard, with significant increases in cases across the state in K-12 aged populations, but the state has found that more than 1,200 schools have not reported any of their COVID-19 data to the Indiana State Department of Health yet this year. Schools are supposed to be reporting cases and the state is doubling efforts to compel districts to report in order to capture a more accurate picture of spread in schools.
The statewide schools dashboard will also be updated with a toggle to allow people to differentiate between cases from the 2020-21 school year and new cases in the 2021-22 school year. Currently, the dashboard only displays total cases all time as well as new weekly increases, as reported.
With the current trend in activity shooting upward with no sign of slowing, Hoosiers have to take action now to start breaking the increase. Hoosiers should expect "many more weeks" of high activity before it starts to deflate.
"For right now, we have to decrease the transmission in the state of Indiana, and masking and getting vaccinated are the ways we're going to do that," Box said.
Currently about 54% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. As for the total population, only about 45% of all Hoosiers are vaccinated, because no one younger than age 12 can get a shot yet.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said she did not expect vaccines to be approved for those under 12 "for several months" yet.
Weaver reminded Hoosiers that the Pfizer two-shot vaccine just received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration this week.
The news led to a 10% bump in new vaccine registrations, as some people had been waiting to see whether the shots would garner the full OK from the federal agency before getting it, Weaver said.
Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still being distributed under an Emergency Use Authorization, meaning they've been evaluated and OK'd for deployment but just haven't completed their final review.
"This is your chance to protect yourself and the people you love," Weaver said.
Statewide statistics show clearly that rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring mostly among unvaccinated Hoosiers, with breakthrough rates for those who did get shots remaining low by comparison. Even for people who do suffer a breakthrough case, rates of hospitalization or death are far lower as compared to unvaccinated people.
For example, of 205 people admitted to statewide intensive care units for COVID-19 the week of Aug. 15-21, just one was a person who had been vaccinated and suffered a breakthrough, while the other 204 people had not been protected.
The state has started rolling out vaccine third shots to certain immuno-compromised people who could benefit from a new dose of antibodies, with Weaver noting that studies coming out of highly vaccinated Israel are showing strong results in boosting defense against COVID-19 including the delta variant.
Scientists are still evaluating whether immunity granted by vaccines begins to wane after six to eight months, which would then be cause to call for wider booster shots across the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.