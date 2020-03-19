ALBION — Even though Central Noble schools are closed due to the coronavirus, the district is taking steps to make sure its employees can still pay their bills.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, a resolution passed allowing the superintendent and the president of the school board to make decisions in the emergency.
One provision included in this is letting them authorize paying at-will and hourly employees when they’re not at school or when it’s seen as unnecessary for them to be present.
The board also approved four out-of-state and overnight field trips for the FFA spanning from April 4 to May 16.
“We have approved them, understanding that most of them are gonna fall within our closure, but if for some reason we’re back in school, we’re going to allow people to attend them,” Superintendent Troy Gaff said.
As far as personnel, the board appointed Lorene Sprague, a junior high language arts teacher, to serve as the school district’s member of the Noble County Public Library board.
Multiple employees were hired and had resigned, as well.
Hirings include:
Hayden Kilgore, varsity football head coach
Laurie Beck, half varsity tennis coach, replacing Shawn Hoover moving to a volunteer position
Marty Gaff as varsity baseball assistant coach
Sarah Dumbrocyo as middle school girls track assistant coach
Resignations accepted were:
Peggy Diffendarfer, bus driver
Dave Bremer, softball coach
Pamela Murphy, boys assistant track coach
Kyle Burns, varsity assistant wrestling coach
Courtney Freeman, freshman volleyball coach
Baker Tilly’s Pooja Shrestha came to the meeting to inform the board on their bond status. Following that, the board decided it would start to make a list of properties that would be affected by a future bond issue.
The properties should come back to the board’s discussion in a future meeting.
The board also deemed items obsolete, including a broken laminator, refrigerator and old scoreboards from Central Noble Primary.
And, as with every board meeting, students and staff were recognized for the good jobs they do at school. However, this time, students weren’t asked to come to the meeting because of coronavirus containment efforts.
Primary student Kyllikki “Ky” Mura was nomintated by Paige Lundquist for her progress in classwork and staying calm in difficult situations.
Stephanie Collins nominated elementary student Nevaeh Gumienny for her politeness and making sure her peers are safe at the bus stop.
Tysen Deck, a junior high student, was nominated by Jamie Worman for his effort in class and support of his classmates.
And senior high school student Holly Miller was nominated by Randy Handshoe for her integrity.
Kim Coats earned the staff spotlight, nominated by Dave Bremer.
The next board meeting is scheduled for April 21 at the Jr./Sr. High School.
