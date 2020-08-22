ANGOLA — Despite summer lake visitors, sandbar parties and classes resuming at Trine University, the impact of COVID-19 in Steuben County remains low.
Granted, while people visiting from outside the county would be counted elsewhere and not in Steuben County, the year-round population of the county hasn’t seen much of the virus spread.
As of Friday, Steuben County has had 232 recorded cases of COVID-19, lowest in the four-county area.
In total, Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb and Noble counties have combined for 1,832 overall cases, about 2.17% of the state’s total cases, which is just about proportional to the northeast corner’s share of the statewide population.
Breaking down Steuben County’s case count by ZIP code, no area of the county has yet seen more than 1% of its population infected by COVID-19.
The ZIP code data, which is updated weekly, shows 195 total cases in Steuben County, constituting about 85% of the county’s current total.
The 46703 ZIP, Angola, has the highest rate to date with 136 cases, approximately 0.75% of the population that’s tested positive.
After that, the 46747 ZIP sits at 16 cases, 0.59% per-capita, followed by the Fremont area in 46737 at 28 cases, 0.4%; 46779 at seven cases, 0.32%; and 46742 at eight cases, 0.23%.
The Orland ZIP, 46776, currently has its data suppressed by the state, indicating that there have been fewer than five total cases in that region.
Neighboring ZIP codes in DeKalb County all also have less than 1% per-capita case rates, while western neighboring ZIPs in LaGrange County are all between 1.3-1.9% all-time positive rate.
Regionally, the Ligonier area continues to have the highest per-capita rate at 3.11%. Health officials in Noble County have previously said spread among Amish and Hispanic families in the area have been more prevalent when compared to other demographic groups.
Steuben County has had only three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.2% as of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
