In science, the Greek letter delta is usually used to signify change.
That was certainly applicable in Indiana during July, as the delta variant has put COVID-19 back on the increase in Indiana.
After hitting all-time lows in June, COVID-19 activity began picking up in July and was increasing at an accelerating rate by the close of the month on Saturday. That change had been ushered in by the arrival of the delta variant of the virus, which has become a dominant strain circulating in the state.
The delta variant of COVID-19 is significantly more infectious than the original strain sequenced in 2020, while also generally having more severe impacts to those who contract it.
Although the summer lull signaled the end of the pandemic to many people, the delta variant has proven that’s not the case.
Indiana averaged 579 cases per day across July, an 84% increase from the all-time low of 314 new cases per day as the June monthly average.
That daily average is lower than the May 2021 average of 767 cases per day, although one difference between the two months is that cases were decreasing day to day in May while they are increasing in July.
The monthly average also disguises that cases have been growing much faster lately. Although Indiana was seeing only about 400 cases per day at the start of the month, it closed with more than 1,000 cases per day in the last four days of the final week.
Positivity was up on the month, averaging 4.68% across July after bottoming out at 2.27% in June.
Hospitalizations doubled, from 417 patients in treatment on July 1 to 852 admitted for COVID-19 as of July 31.
The only bright spot across July was that deaths continued to decrease, averaging five per day across the month, down slightly from about seven and a half deaths per day in June.
After almost every county in the state was seeing low spread of the virus at the end of June — 86 of 92 were rated blue representing low spread — the state closed the month with just 30 counties in blue and the rest rising the county metric scale to moderate and high spread.
The increase in COVID-19 activity did result in a slight increase in vaccination efforts, although about half of Hoosiers still aren’t vaccinated, making Indiana on the lagging end nationally along with other red states.
In total, about 2.95 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing about 52% of all eligible Hoosiers age 12 and up.
Rates are worse in northeast Indiana — Steuben County is at about 45% vaccinated rate, followed by DeKalb County at about 41.5%, Noble County at 37% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 23.5%.
Cases are rising as the virus chains widely among the state’s unvaccinated population, although Indiana is starting to see additional breakthrough cases as the delta variant hits even fully vaccinated Hoosiers.
Still, the vast majority of new activity is coming among unvaccinated people. Of the 2.95 million vaccinated Hoosiers, only 0.13% have gone on to get infected later. To date, about 98% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Indiana since January have been among unvaccinated people.
In July, the delta variant was found in more than 90% of samples sequenced by the state labs, making it the dominant variant strain circulating in Indiana.
The delta variant has been shown to be as contagious as chickenpox, although not quite as communicable as measles, one of the most virulent diseases out there.
The impact can be seen locally as counties saw significant upticks in new cases during July compared to June.
Noble County logged 231 new cases in July, up from 81 in June. DeKalb County added 191 cases in July, up from 58 in June. Steuben County recorded 113 new cases in July, an increase from 75 in June. And LaGrange County logged 49 cases in July, more than double the 21 cases recorded in June.
Whitley County saw case counts increase by 125 in July, while Allen County logged 1,566 new positive tests.
The counties did see a few new deaths. Noble County and Steuben County each added two deaths to go to 91 and 61 all time, respectively, while DeKalb and LaGrange counties had no new deaths reported, staying at 85 and 72, respectively.
Whitley County sits at 45 deaths all-time, while Allen County has lost 701 residents.
In response to the rising COVID-19 activity this month, Indiana state health officials haven’t taken an official moves, but are highly encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated, mask up in crowded indoor spaces and get tested after an exposure to someone who is sick, regardless of vaccination status.
At this time, mask mandates aren’t being reintroduced and school students aren’t being required to mask up as classes get back in session this month, although Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said she “strongly encourages” K-12 districts to consider masks again to start the 2021-22 school year.
The decision is ultimately being left up to individual districts since Gov. Eric Holcomb rolled back most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and provisions this summer as Indiana was making positive progress against the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.