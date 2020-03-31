ANGOLA — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been determined in Steuben County and both are employees at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Kelly Keirns, Cameron's executive director of strategy and business development, said Cameron was prepared to deal with an incident such as employees testing positive for COVID-19 and assured people the hospital is safe.
"We have been preparing for a scenario such as this as we’ve watched our colleagues in the industry deal with this for weeks. We’ve had the good fortune of extra time to prepare and have full confidence that all the appropriate steps have been taken to mitigate as much risk as possible," Keirns said Tuesday night.
Because the two individuals work at the hospital, Cameron’s COVID-19 hotline has been clogged with calls from people concerned about their possible exposure, Keirns said.
“We are experiencing a large volume of calls to our resource line regarding the two Cameron employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. We ask that you please reserve the resource line for medical questions about COVID-19 only,” Keirns said. “Rest assured that the Steuben and DeKalb County Health Departments and Indiana State Department of Health epidemiologist have been in communication with the patients and are helping to identify and monitor any close contacts of the patients. Processes are in place to track potential community exposure and if you or a loved one are at risk of having been exposed you will be contacted.”
The hospital has been determined to be safe for staff and patients, Keirns said Tuesday night. "Absolutely."
One of the persons is a Steuben County resident and the other is from DeKalb County meaning both will show up as COVID-19 patients in their respective counties. The Steuben County resident is under the age of 60, the Steuben County Health Department said in a statement.
Both Steuben and DeKalb County health departments are working closely on the cases to identify and monitor any close contacts of the patients who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.
“In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employees’ status, the individuals are currently observing in-home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff,” said an initial statement from the hospital.
Due to privacy law, the hospital cannot provide additional information about the individuals.
Cameron has been actively screening providers and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.
Per CDC guidance and Cameron protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Residents are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call your health provider and do not immediately go to a health facility. You also may contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500, or the COVID-19 hotline, 667-5555.
Cameron will continue strict visitation guidelines in an effort to protect patients and staff from the COVID-19 outbreak, the news release said.
