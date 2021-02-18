INDIANAPOLIS — Chalk up another day of sub-1,000 COVID-19 cases and extremely low positivity for Indiana.
The state is extending arguably its best streak of COVID-19 reports ever as improvement continues across Indiana.
On Thursday, Indiana logged 757 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth-straight day of case counts under 1,000. Thursday's total was almost a thousand cases lower than the same day last week as daily numbers have been running lower than their same-day comparisons a week ago.
The low number of cases came on another day of sub-average testing at close to 26,000 tests — the state is averaging about 35,000 per day this month which is down 18% compared to January — but even with the lower testing positivity still ranked in at just 2.94% for the day.
That's the fifth time in the last eight days that positivity has been below 3%, hitting the lowest single-day marks ever this past week.
The state aims for lower than 5% positivity, a line the state has fallen below for 14 of the last 16 days so Indiana as a whole has come leaps from where it was just two months ago when cases were running upward of 5,000 per day and positivity had hit a statewide average as high as 16%.
Statewide hospitalization numbers ticked up a little from a day ago but still sit under the 1,000 mark, too, at 966 total patients in treatment for COVID-19.
As Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted on Wednesday, new daily hospitalizations have declined from more than 500 per day in December to now around 100 per day across the state.
Locally, the four-county area saw extremely small case count changes on Thursday.
Steuben County added only three cases, DeKalb County saw two new cases and Noble County added only a single new case. LaGrange County had no new cases reported on the day.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area.
The four counties have totaled only four deaths so far in 17 days of February, which is a considerable drop from nearly 40 deaths across the month of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.