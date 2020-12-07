AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported one new death of a county resident who was positive for the coronavirus and 124 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The death brings the county’s total to 42. The patient who died was older than 90 years. No further information about the death will be released, the department said in its daily news release.
The new cases represent a three-day weekend and bring the county’s total to 2,314 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; 23 between ages 11-20; 24 from 21-30 years of age; 13 between 31-40; 20 who are 41-50 years old; 15 who are 51-60; 16 who are 61-70; seven who are 71-80; three who are 81-90 and two between ages 91 and 100.
The list continues a recent trend with more young and middle-age adults contracting the virus and fewer new patients in the elderly category.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 194 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since late last week, including 34 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
LaGrange resident dies
LaGrange County recorded one new death Monday, taking the county to 36 overall since March.
The new death in LaGrange County reflected in Monday’s Indiana State Department of Health daily COVID-19 update occurred on Saturday and was a person in his or her 60s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, four deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 17 people who were 80 or older.
Statewide, Indiana logged 5,661 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, nearly identical to last Monday. Sunday’s total of 6,598 was higher than a week ago, although not the biggest Sunday the state has ever seen.
Case counts have come back up after a short lull around the Thanksgiving holiday, but have no shown signs of peaking to new all-time highs yet. Case counts were very high at the end of last week — posting some of the biggest numbers of all time but short of breaking records — so the state has not shown signs that it’s turned a corner yet.
Health officials have expressed concerns that the state could see even more surging in cases after the holiday, but such fears have not materialized more than a week out of Thanksgiving.
Statewide deaths did drop over the weekend to lower-than-average numbers, with 34 deaths Sunday and 42 on Monday. Deaths have been at their highest point ever recently, and lower numbers on Sunday and Monday are typical. Tuesdays typically have the biggest death counts of the week as reporting catches up from over the weekend.
Indiana continues to see slightly improved hospitalization numbers, with 3,214 total people in treatment for COVID-19. That’s a slight increase from 3,189 the day before, but still down from the record high of 3,460 on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, also have come down slightly in recent days.
Locally, case counts continued to increase, with Noble County adding 103 cases over the two-day period, Steuben County adding 72 and LaGrange County increasing by 32 cases.
Noble County remains at 50 deaths overall, with Steuben County at 16.
