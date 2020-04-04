INDIANAPOLIS — More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the state as of Saturday’s 10 a.m. update, the most in a single day so far.
Indiana sits just shy of 4,000 cases at 3,953.
The state has seen a rapid acceleration of cases. After passing 1,000 cases a week ago on March 28, it took three days to cross 2,000, two more days to surpass 3,000 and another two days to sit just shy of 4,000.
The 516 new cases in Saturday’s update were the largest one day increase, a short-lived record that has been set and reset numerous times this week as testing has increased and the virus surges.
State officials are stating that Indiana appears to be in the upswing of a surge in cases and death, with the expectation that the state may hit a peak as early as the middle of this month but possibly as late as mid-May.
Because of it, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday he would extend the state’s “hunker down” order for two weeks when it expires on Monday. All Hoosiers are encouraged to stay at home except for essential work, business or travel.
Locally, Noble County’s case count increased to nine, up from five the day before. Steuben County also had two new cases compared to Friday’s report, bringing its total to four.
LaGrange County was unchanged at four cases, and DeKalb was also the same at three cases.
On Friday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the county had its first COVID-19-related death, a resident at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, although that death has not yet been registered on the Indiana State Department of Health tally.
As of Saturday, 116 Hoosiers have died, an increase of 14 from the previous day.
A day after the least amount of tests processed by Indiana in more than a week, the new update showed the highest level of news tests processed — 2,900 — to date.
