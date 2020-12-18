Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, with an assist from Five Lakes Coffee, decided to provide some holiday cheer to local schools and emergency services agencies serving Steuben County on Thursday. With the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County conducting virtual learning heading into the holiday break, a similar gift of breakfast will be provided once classes resume in January. Cameron Hospital donated a variety of muffins, danishes, oranges, apples and bananas to area organizations to show appreciation during the holiday season. Five Lakes partnered with Cameron to supply area organizations with coffee and all of the fixings to show their appreciation as well.
