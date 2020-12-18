Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, with an assist from Five Lakes Coffee, decided to provide some holiday cheer to local schools and emergency services agencies serving Steuben County on Thursday. With the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County conducting virtual learning heading into the holiday break, a similar gift of breakfast will be provided once classes resume in January. Cameron Hospital donated a variety of muffins, danishes, oranges, apples and bananas to area organizations to show appreciation during the holiday season. Five Lakes partnered with Cameron to supply area organizations with coffee and all of the fixings to show their appreciation as well.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.