INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Election Commission said Wednesday it has issued an order aimed at making it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2 primary election.
Gov. Eric Holcomb previously moved the primary from May 5 to June 2.
The commission said the changes follow recommendations from Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson and the leaders of Indiana’s major political parties,
The commission said its order includes these changes that apply only to the June 2 primary:
• moves all election dates by 28 days;
• avoids reprinting ballots and other forms that have the May 5 date;
• allows everyone to cast an absentee ballot by mail without having a specific reason to do so;
• grandfathers applications already received for an absentee ballot, which did not state an excuse permitting the person to vote by mail;
• permits county election boards to conduct meetings electronically rather than in person;
• encourages counties to appoint medical professionals to act as traveling absentee boards to help voters confined in medical facilities to cast ballots;
• permits family members and caregivers of a confined voter to personally deliver and return a ballot;
• allows county election boards to consolidate voting locations and vote center sites and to take spacing measures to ensure the safety of voters;
• loosens restrictions on students who wish to serve as poll workers or absentee board members;
• allows county election boards to begin expeditiously counting ballots at 6 a.m. on Election Day; and
• advises county election boards that election results must be determined by 3 p.m. on June 12.
“As we take precautions to protect Hoosiers from the threat of COVID-19, it is vitally important to protect citizens’ right to vote,” Lawson said. “I am pleased that our bipartisan recommendations have been adopted, and I thank the Indiana Election Commission for their expeditious work. With these changes, I am confident our primary will move forward with minimal disruption.”
The complete order detailing each change is available at in.gov/sos/elections/2404.htm.
The commission said it welcomes public comments on the order and other topics by email to elections@iec.in.gov.
Eligible Hoosiers can register to vote online, check their registration status and request an absentee ballot by visiting IndianaVoters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.