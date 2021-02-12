INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area had fewer residents receiving their first vaccination in this past week than the weeks prior, but the number of people getting their second vaccines has jumped considerably.
Steuben and LaGrange counties' overall totals increased by lower amounts compared to previous weeks, DeKalb County was about the same, while Noble County's numbers were up substantially.
But the upside is that more people are now fully immunized against COVID-19, even if slightly fewer people received their first shots.
In total, 16,721 residents in the four-county area have now received at least one shot, with 6,320 of those people receiving a second shot and therefore becoming fully immunized against COVID-19.
The change in overall vaccinations was down a little bit, rising 2,815 from last Friday. That's down a bit as previous weeks saw about 3,000-3,200 new people getting their first shots.
However, many more people were getting their second shots this past week as compared to previous weeks. The number of fully vaccinated residents in the four counties jumped by 2,367 since last Friday, whereas previously the region was seeing under 1,000 second shots given on a weekly basis.
At 16,721 total residents vaccinated, the four-county area has officially hit double digits on vaccination rate, with 10.1% of the total population getting at least one dose.
About 3.8% of the local population is fully vaccinated at this point.
Hoosiers can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up.
Indiana’s next step will be to allow those 60-64 to get vaccinated, but eligibility for those Hoosiers hasn't opened yet. This week, the state announced that Hoosiers in their 50s and people of any age with five serious comorbidities will become the next eligible group after the 60-64 age range.
Indiana started with prioritizing its oldest residents first since more than 93% of all deaths and about two-thirds of all hospitalizations were occurring among people age 60 and older. Hoosiers 50 and older account for 97.5% of all deaths.
Vaccine clinics in all four counties have continued operating this past week, with Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at the fairgrounds and Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and LaGrange County at the LaGrange County Public Library Branch in LaGrange. Topeka Pharmacy in LaGrange County is also offering vaccinations.
Noble County surged to the lead in vaccinations in the four-county area this week, hitting 4,739 residents receiving at least their first dose of the vaccine. Noble is trailed closely by Steuben County at 4,578 and DeKalb County with 4,551 vaccines given. LaGrange County trails farther behind at 2,853.
However, when looking at fully-vaccinated residents, Steuben County holds a commanding lead at 2,556, followed by DeKalb County at 1,624, Noble County at 1,279 and LaGrange County at 861.
Based on the numbers, it appears that while Noble County was getting first doses into many more arms this week, Steuben County was distributing more second doses compared to other counties.
Steuben County has had a lead on other counties since its vaccine clinic opened a month earlier as a site to distribute vaccines to medical works and first responders through the northeast corner. By the time the state opened eligibility to Hoosiers in their 80s, Steuben County's clinic was already open and receiving weekly allotments of shots while other counties were just opening up their clinics.
The state has given at least the first shot of the vaccine to 779,240 people as of Friday afternoon and cross the 300,000 mark for people fully vaccinated, sitting at 300,742 total.
The state has hit about 11.6% of the total population with at least one dose at this time.
Vaccine rates could pick up substantially starting in March as Johnson & Johnson is set up for an emergency approval hearing for its developed vaccine toward the end of this month.
If approved by the Food and Drug Administration for public use, the vaccine would be the third to enter the market after vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna that are currently being distributed.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, while showing slightly lower effectively shortly after vaccination than other shots but improving over time, has some other advantages over Pfizer and Moderna in that it only requires one shot and can also be stored at typical refrigeration temperatures as opposed to the other that need to be kept colder.
Having a one-shot vaccine available would eliminate the need for health care workers to schedule patients for a second appointment three weeks later and get more people fully vaccinated quicker.
Based on recent developments and distribution efforts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief adviser on COVID-19, said vaccines could be available to the general public by April with the nation possibly reaching threshold immunity rates by summer.
If the country can achieve "herd immunity," a high enough of percentage who are vaccinated making it difficult for a virus to transmit from person to person and thereby helping to protect even people who don't get immunized, that could allow the U.S. to return mostly to normal by the second half of 2021.
Scientific estimates suggest the nation would need to reach about 70% immunity, however recent polling about vaccines suggest that only about 67% are currently willing to take the vaccine, while about a third said they definitely or probably won't get the shot.
