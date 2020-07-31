INDIANPOLIS — Indiana started the month seeing just over 300 new COVID-19 cases per day, but closed it out at daily averages about triple that.
Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health closed out July with 901 new cases of COVID-19 for the day, making it the fifth day of 900 or more cases in the last nine.
Prior to the end of this month, Indiana had only eclipsed 900 cases in a single day once, a previous one-day high that was broken last week.
Indiana recorded 10 deaths as the state’s death rate remains mostly flat.
Just shy of 16,000 total tests were administered, nearly identical to Thursday’s testing numbers. Those tests included 11,535 Hoosiers getting tested for the first time.
With slightly fewer cases than Thursday on similar testing, the one-day positivity rate was a bit lower at 5.64% compared to the day prior.
Indiana saw increasing cases and positivity throughout the month after hitting lows toward the end of June. The rise in cases, positivity rates and hospitalization caused the state to slow its reopening plan, going to Stage 4.5 instead of the originally planned Stage 5 that was forecast to take effect July 4.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has held the state at that point since as the indicators that caused the slowdown continued to increase.
Northeast Indiana remains relatively insulated from the statewide surge, as new case counts have grown at a slower rate in the region than compared to the state as a whole.
The northeast corner was seeing a more significant surge in early June when the rest of the state was quiet, but as COVID-19 activity slowed in the region it has since picked up in other parts of the state.
On Friday, Noble County added four cases, DeKalb County was up three, Steuben County added two and LaGrange County was up one case.
No new deaths have been reported in the four-county area since mid-month, with Noble County remaining at 28 deaths, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
