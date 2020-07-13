ANGOLA — Steuben County continues to see most of its COVID-19 cases appearing in people younger than 40, says the latest demographic data from the Steuben County Health Department.
Nearly 50% of all of Steuben County’s 136 COVID-19 cases recorded by Friday were among people less than 40.
This compares to just more than 40% of all cases statewide who fall into this age category, says data produced by the Indiana State Department of Health as of Monday.
By Monday, Steuben County’s case count stood at 140. Of that, 101 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus. That county has two deaths from COVID-19. Of the recorded cases, that would mean 37 are still active. State data says two people are hospitalized in Steuben County due to COVID-19.
Steuben County typically releases demographic data on Fridays. Last week’s data set wasn’t released until late Friday evening.
The largest single age category for COVID-19 cases in Steuben County was for people ages 30-39, which has had 37 cases total, which represents 27% of all cases. The largest age category in the state is ages 20-29, which accounts for 16.8% of all cases.
Second largest age category in Steuben County is 20-29, which at 25 represents 18% of all cases.
The Steuben County Health Department continues to urge people to follow Indiana’s Mask Up Hoosiers campaign.
This new campaign by the State of Indiana and State Department of Health advocates all citizens and visitors wear a mask when in spaces where a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.
“This is imperative to prevent and slow down the spread of COVID-19,” a Steuben County Health Department news release said.
The Steuben County Health Department also reminds residents and visitors to be respectful of COVID-19 policies and procedures at local establishments and businesses. If questions arise, people are asked to call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
