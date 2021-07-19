SOUTH BEND — A federal district court judge has denied a request seeking a preliminary injunction to stop Indiana University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on campus.
The case, which is led by Noble County student Ryan Klaassen, was dealt a blow when U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty denied the injuction in an opinion posted Sunday.
The decision effectively allows IU to enforce its mandate for the upcoming school year.
The case was filed seeking to stop Indiana University from requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year. While the university allowed for some narrow exceptions for religious objections and specific health reasons, most people attending classes or working for the university are being required to get vaccinated.
Klaassen is the lead plaintiff along with seven other students in the civil suit filed by Terre Haute attorney James Bopp Jr.
The case was originally filed in the Fort Wayne district court, but then reassigned to South Bend after the local district judge recused herself. Attorneys for the students and IU appeared before Leichty in court for a hearing to argue the need for an injunction to stop the mandate from being put into effect ahead of the Aug. 15 return date for the university.
Bopp’s complaint and arguments claimed that the university could not enforce a mandate due to the emergency use status of the vaccines, as well as making arguments that the mandate ran afoul of the state’s new ban on “vaccine passports” and that COVID-19 is not particularly dangerous to young people, making the vaccine unnecessary.
Klaassen, as well as several of the other students in the lawsuit, had already been granted exemptions by the university from getting the vaccine, but argued that alternative measures in place including regular testing and monitoring for infection were also unnecessary and a violation of rights.
Leichty, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, in his 101-page opinion after reviewing briefs and taking argument at the hearing, disagreed.
In the opening of his opinion, he noted the U.S. Supreme Court has twice upheld provision requiring vaccines against disease and that the state had discretion in crafting policy to protect public health.
Although the implications of not complying with the mandate have real impacts, primarily being denied access to campus, Leichty wrote, the university had made reasonable accommodations and given alternatives to students who choose to refuse the vaccine.
“Recognizing the students’ significant liberty to refuse unwanted medical treatment, the Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff. Today, on this preliminary record, the university has done so for its campus communities. The students haven’t established a likelihood of success on the merits of their Fourteenth Amendment claim or the many requirements that must precede the extraordinary remedy of a preliminary injunction,” Leichty wrote.
“One might well hale a certain Emersonian self-reliance and self-determination as preference—an unfettered right of the individual to choose the vaccine or not—but, given a preliminary record such as today’s, the court must exercise judicial restraint in superimposing any personal view in the guise of constitutional interpretation,” Leichty wrote. “Reasonable social policy is for the state legislatures and its authorized arms, and for the People to demand through their representatives.”
In Leichty’s review of the merits of the case, he referred heavily to standing Constitutional law primarily in the form of the 1905 case Jacobson v. Massachusetts, in which the Supreme Court upheld the right of governments to impose a vaccination mandate, in that case, against smallpox.
Although more than 100 years old, the case is still the one most commonly associated with these types of cases and there have been no case law to date to overturn or alter its underlying decision. Therefore, the case, as presented, appears unlikely to succeed under its 14th Amendment claims.
“In sum, the law today recognizes Jacobson as a precursor to rational basis review. This is consistent with statements of many justices who continue to acknowledge Jacobsonas good law, albeit with constitutional restraint,” Leichty wrote.
In section of his opinion titled “What this opinion isn’t,” Leichty makes clear that the court is not declaring the efficacy or safety of vaccines and notes that individuals must understand the risks and rewards of vaccinated. That being said, left to answer the question of whether the university is within its rights under the law to require the vaccine, Leichty rules that it is.
“This university policy isn’t forced vaccination. The students have options—taking the vaccine, applying for a religious exemption, applying for a medical exemption, applying for a medical deferral, taking a semester off, or attending another university. This policy applies for the fall 2021 semester only. Students may make their choice after being advised of the risks and benefits of the vaccines, thereby giving informed consent. The court recognizes that for certain students this may prove a difficult choice, but a choice nonetheless. The choice isn’t so coercive as to constitute irreparable constitutional harm. Although it proves a condition to attend this fall, it is reasonable under the Constitution,” he wrote.
The decision is also not one based on the final merits of the case at trial, nor may Indiana University or other government agencies create and enforce any policy regarding vaccination.
“Given the liberty at stake for these students here, the university must act reasonably in achieving a legitimate state goal of public health,” Leichty wrote.
