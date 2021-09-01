INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health are offering some big relief to schools, allowing for reduced close-contact quarantines.
But that new guidance comes with a big string attached — it only applies to districts that enact and maintain mask requirements in their buildings.
COVID-19 is surging across Indiana and hitting Hoosier schools at record levels this fall. While cases themselves have been higher, many more students are impacted if they were a close contact of someone who was positive, having to head home for quarantine period.
Those quarantines have generally put large swaths of students out of classrooms for days or weeks as they isolate at home to avoid the possibility of spreading to other students if they picked up the virus.
The state is looking to mitigate that impact, allowing students to not have to undergo a quarantine, but it will require schools to implement and maintain a mask mandate, which most Indiana schools aren’t at this point, including none in the four-county area.
“To support the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, (Indiana Department of Health) will be issuing a COVID-19 control measure. The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if the facilities adhere to the following orders and guidance set by IDOH,” a release from the governor’s office said. “Schools and day cares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.”
Last year, K-12 schools were mandated to have daily mask requirements for students and staff.
Area schools saw a lower percentage of cases in their buildings as compared to the general population, with many health officials noting last year that school was often the safest place for children to be from the virus.
This summer, when the situation was vastly improved, Holcomb pulled back on that requirement, leaving it up to individual districts to make the call on their COVID-19 policies.
Most Indiana schools, including all 12 public districts in the four-county area, all opted to start the school year mask optional. Cases were low when districts were making those decisions, but the arrival of the delta variant has brought a surge over the last two months that has only been exceeded by the record activity seen from November 2020 through January 2021.
Some districts have opted to reinstate mask mandates — like Northwest Allen County Schools which voted 3-2 earlier this week to go back to schoolwide masking — but local districts have not.
The new allowance could entice some school districts to go back to mask mandates, with the hope of reducing the amount of students put out of classrooms.
K-12 students generally are at low risk from COVID-19 due to their age, although health officials continue to express concerns about their ability to pass the virus to other people who may be at higher risk.
Oftentimes close contacts of people with the virus don’t end up developing symptoms or becoming contagious, so widespread quarantines can impact many students who are healthy and able to be at school.
Per the updated guidance, schools and day cares will still have a duty to conduct contact tracing and report to the state in situations when students are exposed to a COVID-positive person, but that won’t necessarily trigger large quarantines in the future if schools meet the guidelines set by the state.
“For K-12 schools that have and consistently enforce a face covering requirement for children, students, teachers, staff and others present, close contacts are not required to quarantine and may continue to attend school as long as they are asymptomatic. The close contacts should monitor daily for symptoms of COVID-19. Any symptoms of COVID-19 must prompt immediate removal of the symptomatic individual from the school environment. The individual should seek testing and isolate. This exception to quarantine only applies in the classroom setting and does not apply to extracurriculars, athletics, etc.,” the state guidance says.
Local schools have already been allowing vaccinated students to forego quarantine as long as they’re asymptomatic, so the new rules could allow more people, even those unvaccinated, to avoid time at home if masking rules are maintained.
On Wednesday, Holcomb also signed executive orders asking hospitals to monitor patient levels and selectively cancel non-emergency procedures in order to maintain capacity to care for rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, as well as to report data to the state for better overall monitoring.
Holcomb also signed and order aiming to smooth and expedite transfers of people from overburdened hospitals to other facilities that might be able to accept them.
