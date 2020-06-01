KENDALLVILLE — With the cancellation of the annual Patriotic Pops philharmonic performance at Bixler Lake announced last week, Kendallville is now announcing that its annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks is canceled, too.
“Due to the recent decision of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to cancel their summer Patriotic Pops Concert series, we have also decided to cancel our fireworks, as have many communities around us,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced Monday afternoon. “We are in unprecedented times and we look forward to have our normal Pops and Fireworks display in 2021.”
Angola and Topeka had canceled their Fourth of July festivities, while the Avilla Freedom Fest and St. Joe Pickle Festival, both of which include fireworks shows, have also been canceled.
Indiana is in the midst of a five-step reopening plan, with the final step, Stage 5, potentially taking effect on July 4. In that stage, large events, festivals and gatherings would be allowed, but organizations that had been canceling events in July have said uncertainty about gatherings and the narrow window to make decisions have been factors.
Fundraising for fireworks shows may also be a factor, as organizations typically solicit residents and local businesses for support and the stay-at-home order in March and April caused shutdowns that led to significant income issues for businesses and their workers.
Unemployment in LaGrange and Noble counties hit almost 29% in April, while it was about 22% in DeKalb County and 20% in Steuben County.
