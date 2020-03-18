Additional events have been canceled and more organizations have announced closures as of Wednesday.
New closures and cancellations include:
LaGrange County Public Library — Closed
The library is closing at noon Wednesday and will remain closed until April 13.
Library staff will provide additional information about the closure and services on Friday.
Noble County Parks Board March meeting — Canceled
In accordance with the guidance against hosting non-essential meetings, the county park board has decided to cancel its March 25 meeting.
At this time, the board has not made a decision as to its April meeting. As the Noble County Public Library has closed its meetings rooms through April, if the board decides to meet, it may be at an alternative location.
Farmers State Bank branches — Lobbies closed
The company put out the following statement: "Knowing that the safety of our employees, customers and communities are our primary concern, Farmers State Bank has elected to temporarily close all of our branch lobbies, and we will continue to provide all other forms of banking services including offering drive-up services at all branch locations. The branch lobby closures take effect on Wednesday, March 18.
"During this time, all Farmers State Bank Drive Up and Walk Up services will be available during normal business hours. Additionally, ATMs can be accessed at all times. Those needing additional assistance or more information can call 888.492.7111 or visit GoFSB.com."
June Cattell 100th, Hillard Gayheart 73rd open houses — Canceled
These birthday open houses planned for the Stroh Fire Department on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. are both canceled.
Avilla Town Council — Canceled
The Avilla Town Council meet scheduled for Wednesday night is canceled. The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is be April 15.
Northeastern Center New Hope Clubhouse service — Modified
Effective Wednesday and until further notice, programming for New Hope Clubhouse, located at 304 S. Lincoln St, Kendallville is being modified.
There will be no member services provided at Clubhouse; rather, Clubhouse staff will provide outreach to members via phone and will be available during normal Clubhouse operating hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The New Hope Clubhouse telephone number is 347-2454. Anyone needing emergency mental health services may call the Northeastern Center Emergency Services line at 1-800-790-0118, available 24 hours a day.
