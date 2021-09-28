INDIANAPOLIS — Local schools with "Lake" in their names continued to see new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week as virus activity has slowed in school buildings recently.
Lakeland and Lakewood Park Christian schools posted the most new student cases of COVID-19 this past week as outbreaks at those buildings continued another week.
Statewide, 3,364 students tested positive for COVID-19 this past week, a sizable drop from about 4,500 students across Indiana the week prior.
Indiana also saw 182 new teacher cases and 317 staff cases, both of which were drops compared to the week prior.
Statewide, COVID-19 hit a peak earlier this month and numbers have been in decline since, which has translated across the schools as well.
Despite the decline, some local schools continue to see outbreaks in their buildings, led by Lakeland and Lakewood Park this week.
Lakeland had another 20 student cases across its three buildings, with 10 in the intermediate school, eight in the high school and two in the primary school.
That's down a little bit after Lakeland had 26 total cases the week before and 28 the week prior to that, but it continues a streak of double-digit activity in those buildings.
Lakeland has already topped its entire 2020-21 case count in less than two months back in classrooms this school year.
Lakeland logged at least 54 cases of COVID-19 in its three buildings last year but has already recorded 69 cases this year, with more than seven months left on the 2021-22 school calendar.
LaGrange County is Indiana's least-vaccinated county in the state, with just a 25.5% full vaccination rate for its population age 12 and older.
Lakewood Park Christian in DeKalb County also had another sizable outbreak of cases, adding another 12 new cases this past week after logging 10 cases the week before.
With 31 student cases so far this year, Lakewood Park has also topped its 2020-21 school year total, when the school had just 22 cases reported across the entire last school year.
The only other district with notable activity this week was Fremont, which reported six new cases at the elementary school, one at the middle school and two more at the high school.
The outbreak — and a large number of quarantines it set off — led to Fremont opting to close in-person classes at the elementary school for the rest of this week.
A Facebook post from Superintendent Bill Stitt said nearly quarter of the elementary school's population was on quarantine currently as well a "a handful of faculty and staff members," which warranted shutting the school for a few days to recover and come back next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.