INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area recorded another eight deaths from COVID-19 as virus activity continues to rise both locally and across the entire state.
The local area is still racking up an disproportionate amounts of the state’s deaths compared to its population, although the ratio has dropped slightly compared to a week ago now that deaths are starting to rise again everywhere else, too.
Statewide virus activity is up again compared to a week ago, with Indiana seeing an average of 3,402 cases per day over the last week, even with a disruption in testing and lab verification due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s an increase of 25% compared to a week ago, when average cases sat at 2,713 per day.
Statewide positivity rose to 10.7%, putting that metric into the double digits once again.
While cases are continuing to rise, it’s also driving an increase in hospitalizations, too, with the statewide hospital census rising to 2,012, up sharply from 1,708 in care for COVID-19 last week. That’s a 17.8% increase over the week.
Lastly, deaths have started to increase again, reflecting the last few weeks or rising cases and hospitalizations. The state tallied an average of 33 deaths per day over the past week, up from 23 deaths per day average the week prior.
Among those statewide deaths were eight more recorded in the four-county area, following weeks of 10, 11, four and nine deaths for the previous four weeks.
Three of those new deaths were tallied in Noble County, bringing the total to 122 overall. Those deaths occurred on Nov. 15, 21 and 23 and included one person in their 60s, one in their 70s and one 80-plus.
To date in Noble County, two deaths have been among a resident in the 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 17 people in their 60s, 31 people in their 70s and 65 at 80 or older.
DeKalb County logged two deaths, takings its total to 107 overall. Deaths occurred on Nov. 20 and Nov. 28 and included one patient in their 60s and one 80 years old or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among patients in their 40s, seven deaths among people in their 50s, 11 deaths among people in their 60s, 27 deaths of patients in their 70s and 60 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Steuben County also logged two new deaths, rising to 87 deaths all-time. One was recent, occurring Nov. 27, while the other was an older death from Oct. 22 just updated to the dashboard this week. Both deaths were patients in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, six have been people in their 50s, 19 have been people in their 60s, 26 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 33 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Lastly, LaGrange County had one new death that occurred on Nov. 19, taking the county’s total to 90. The deceased was a person in their 60s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 13 deaths among people in their 60s, 26 among people in their 70s and 46 people who were 80 or older.
Indiana is in the midst of another surge in cases, it’s third-biggest since the pandemic’s start in 2020, exceeded only by the late-summer surge that broke in mid-September of this year and the November-December-January surge last year, which was the state’s worst.
The state saw a brief reprieve for about six weeks after peaking in mid-September, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining. But that improvement ended essentially at the start of November and virus activity has been on the upswing all month.
The state is unlikely to repeat that feat this winter because about half of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as compared to last season where effectively no one was protected against the virus.
The highly infectious delta variant, which was responsible for this summer’s surge, is still circulating in Indiana, while global health officials have recently identified a new variant, titled “omicron” that originated in South Africa and is starting to show up in other places across the globe.
It’s too early to tell what the impact of the new omicron variant might be — some variants like the alpha, beta and gamma variants of the virus had little global impact, while the delta variant showed itself to be much more potent strain of the virus — but global health officials are raising early warning flags and watching closely.
Variants continue to be an area of concern because mutations in the genetic code of the virus could give it new advantages that make it more contagious, more deadly or — worrying to health officials — more likely to evade current vaccine formulas.
That being said, new mutations don’t necessarily mean the virus may get worse or more potent, the changes could also potentially have little to no benefit or even be detrimental to transmission and replication of the virus.
So far, vaccinations against COVID-19 still do provide durable, albeit not perfect, protection against the virus, with statewide statistics showing long-term that vaccinated Hoosiers are less likely to contract the virus, as well as less likely to be hospitalized or die if they do suffer a breakthrough case.
Indiana remains one of the nation least vaccinated states at only about 50.4% of the total statewide population fully immunized, while northeast Indiana lags even further behind, with counties trailing the statewide average widely.
Steuben County is the best locally at about 42.5% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 38.5%, Noble County at 37.2% and LaGrange County a state-lowest 21.2%.
Indiana has also seen a total of 5,113 reinfections — people who had COVID-19 once before and have contracted it a second time — suggesting that natural immunity from a previous infection also wanes over time.
The state saw just over 350 new reinfection cases over the past week, smaller than the close to 5,000 breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals, which suggests that natural immunity may be more durable, albeit with a person having to run the risks of being ill with the disease a first time in order to get those antibodies.
Because of waning immunity and higher breakthrough rates due to the delta variant, booster shots are now available for all adults regardless of age or health condition and are recommended for people if six months or longer has elapsed from the first course of vaccines.
The boosters should give vaccinated individuals a bump in protection against the virus and further reduce the risk of a breakthrough case.
