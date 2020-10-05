ANGOLA — Nearly two-thirds of the new COVID-19 cases recorded by Steuben County last week were among people 29 and younger.
The 20-29 age group shot up by 13 cases from Friday, Sept. 25, to Friday, Oct. 2, and now totals 112 cases. The 0-19 age group increased by nine this last week, now at 64 total as of Friday.
That 20-29 age category alone accounts for almost 25% of all of the county’s 439 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. The 0-19 and 20-29 age groups together account for 42.3% of all COVID-19 cases.
“Again, it’s due to social interactions among young people,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department.
Since students have returned to college this fall, the area where COVID-19 case growth is the greatest is among college-age students.
From the end of August, when students most likely would have returned to college, to Friday, the 20-29 age group has seen its case count increase by about 62%. As of Aug. 28, there were 50 in that age group who had contracted COVID-19 and that has increased by 62 as of Friday.
No matter where students attend college, if they test positive for COVID-19 it counts in their county of residence. So, if students from Steuben County test positive and they attend Notre Dame in South Bend, St. Joseph County, they count as Steuben cases.
Of the 439 cases all time, 279 are considered recovered and eight have died, leaving 152 active cases.
The Health Department reiterated that the state’s mask requirement is still in place and people need to maintain social distancing even though the state has all but reopened under the Back on Track program.
For details on the state’s Back on Track program and what Stage 5 means, visit https://bit.ly/33SBebW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.