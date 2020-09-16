INDIANAPOLIS — While older Hoosiers are most at risk from COVID-19, the majority of new cases are being found in younger people, with colleges and universities being a main driver of that growth in younger cases.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box talked about rising concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in people age 18-22 — college aged students — that are showing sharp proportional increases in the state in recent weeks.
“The majority of our cases were among age 50 and older, many of them who had underlying health conditions,” Box said. “Almost two-thirds of our cases are (now) in people under the age of 50.”
Of Indiana’s nearly 108,000 known cases all time, the 20-29 age group has the largest proportion of cases of any age group at 20.5%, about 22,100 cases overall. Youth in the 0-19 age range have also accounted for about 12.8% overall, around 13,800 patients.
However, that proportion has been rising in comparison to older age groups and running in conjunction with the reopening of state schools this fall.
The good news is that young people generally don’t have serious cases. The 0-29 age grouping has accounted for just 585 hospitalizations since March, 4.9% of the overall total in the state, and only a fraction of a percent of the state’s total deaths — 13 of 3,247 total.
“Fortunately we don’t see a lot of COVID hospitalizations in children and young adults,” Box said.
That being said, continuing spread in schools and on college campuses remains a concern for the state due to the potential for the virus to chain and then spread into the larger community and to people who may be at much higher risk than college students, whether that be their family members, teachers and professors or other people they encounter in the cities and towns.
In looking at known cases at schools — Box didn’t present a total number, only percentages — 62.5% of known COVID-19 cases found at schools have been traced to colleges and universities, compared to Pre-K to through high school clocking in at about 5% or less per grade level.
The trend so far being seen by the state is that as age goes up, cases counts tend to go up, with high school students having about double the number of cases compared to middle and elementary school grades.
That’s likely due, in part, to older students mixing more in schools where students change classes widely period to period, but also likely due to older students having more autonomy outside of school, whether it be taking part in extracurricular activities, part-time work or simply leaving home to hang out with groups of friends. Box also noted as students age, they tend to be more likely to ignore safety precautions like wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.
“We need our younger Hoosiers to understand they are not without risk,” Box said.
Indiana is hoping to get a more robust picture of the impact of COVID-19 in schools as the state continues to advance efforts to compile a statewide dashboard for schools.
Box updated Hoosiers on that effort Wednesday, stating that a survey has been sent out to all schools asking for their historical data dating back to the start of the school year, with request due back by Friday.
Box said the state will test run a new dashboard as early as this weekend, gather feedback from schools and attempt to make preliminary data available to the public as soon as Sept. 30.
How complete and useful that data will end up being will have to be seen.
Box previously noted that the goal would be to have data available on a school-level, not just district-level basis, but that the state would follow its standard rules that any reporting unit with fewer than five known cases would have its data suppressed.
Beyond that, participation, at this time, will not be compulsory, meaning districts don’t have to provide data. On Wednesday, Box said any school that doesn’t report would have a note that those schools are “not reporting” in the dashboard, which could potentially make the state a patchwork of information.
“We want to make sure that we capture the most complete data possible,” she said.
