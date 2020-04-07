ALBION — It’s simple math.
The more stable the group of people in any given population, the less likelihood of bringing in COVID-19.
The converse is also true: The more mobile the population, the greater the chance of introducing the virus.
Avoiding the coronavirus has become a big priority at the jails administered by the LaGrange and Noble county sheriff’s departments.
Between Feb. 1 and April 1, the population of the LaGrange County Jail has dropped from 136 to 86, a decrease of 36.8%.
During that same time span, Noble County’s jail population has dropped from 144 inmates to 115 inmates, a 20.1% drop.
Departments have taken a multi-pronged approach to decreasing their populations. One approach involves the normal attrition of those having served out their symptoms and simply arresting fewer new people.
“Some inmates have served their time and were released,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “We are also monitoring who is brought into the facility and have asked all law enforcement agencies not to incarcerate offenders unless absolutely necessary, and to file the charges with the prosecutor’s office.”
“The reason our count is dropping is due to our officers are filing charges and requesting a warrant for a later date on some charges opposed to making the arrest at that time,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. “This is done upon my request, so we can keep limited access to the jail.”
Weber has instructed his staff to also shed some numbers by shifting inmates — when possible — to other programs.
“The work release offenders who were currently housed in the facility and had a place to live were released to serve on home detention or they had completed their time on work release,” Weber said. “I currently still have three housed at the facility.”
Weber said it has been very much team effort to keep the numbers down at the jail.
“We have worked with the courts, the prosecutor’s office, and community corrections to reduce our jail population to reduce the chance of the COVID-19 virus from entering the facility,” he said. “I am very appreciative how the courts and prosecutor’s office has worked with us to keep our jail population down.”
Jail medical expenses have to be watched carefully.
Both jails have contracted with private firms to provide medical services.
“We contract with Quality Correctional Care, in which their payment is budgeted and is based on the amount of inmates we have,” Campos said. “With this contract we have a nurse seven days a week. It also includes a doctor and psychiatric assistance on a weekly basis. Another thing we do is, if an inmate is going to be in our facility for more than 30 days, we sign them up for Medicaid. I budgeted $191,500 for medical for the year 2020.”
“(Noble) county has contracted with a private company to handle the jail medical,” Weber said. “We have budgeted $190,000 for the year which provides the facility with a full-time nurse Monday through Friday, 8-4, and on call for the weekends and emergencies. This budgeted amount includes all medications.
“When an inmate is brought in and their stay is going to be longer than 14 days, the medical staff has the offender complete a 14-day physical and insurance is filed with (the Healthy Indiana Insurance Plan) so the offender has a form of insurance. Also the offender has a co-pay on some services. The costs are directly billed and taken from the budget with some medical reimbursement being returned to the budgeted fund each month.”
