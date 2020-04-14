INDIANAPOLIS — As a special guest to Indiana’s daily COVID-19 update, Sen. Todd Young took time to tout usage of federal programs aimed at helping workers and businesses survive the economic disruption of the ongoing pandemic.
With plenty of praise for the job state officials are doing to control the virus and keep Hoosiers informed, Young highlighted how federal programs are aiding the state.
“Recent weeks have been inspiring to me as I see the neighborliness of Hoosiers in this difficult time as they reach out to help one another in need,” Young said. “The governor and his team have shown exceptional leadership, they have been in regular, clear, constant communication.”
Because Hoosiers have been asked to stay-at-home and certain businesses have had to made major accommodations to continue operating — and some can’t effectively operate at all — Congress has been focused on propping up employees and employers for what’s been a severe, albeit expected short-term earthquake to the economy.
First, Young touched briefly on stimulus checks going out to American adults, $1,200 payments for each adult as well as $500 extra for households with dependents under 17 years old.
Those payments should be “out the door” this week for people with bank account information on file with the federal government, while paper checks may be arriving two or three weeks from now for people who don’t have electronic transfer.
Young also highlighted usage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which allows businesses to take out loans to help cover payroll for workers who might otherwise be put out of work due the pandemic.
The Small Business Administration has reported that more than 235,000 loans have been made totaling roughly $6 billion in Indiana so far, Young said. Young also noted that if businesses hold their payroll and keep people employed, those loans don’t need to be paid back.
Young also touched briefly on the expanded unemployment provisions including the ability to cover gig workers, who usually aren’t eligible for unemployment and gave a nod of appreciation to the Department of Workforce Development that is trying to keep pace with a volume they’ve never experienced before.
While fielding questions later about possible future federal aid, Young specifically said the Paycheck Protection Program will get depleted and need more money and that he believed there was “nonpartisan agreement” to get that done.
“I want to thank Hoosiers again for this opportunity to be of service,” Young said.
Elsewhere Tuesday, Holcomb discussed where Indiana is in its curve of cases and that he expected the next week or two would be imperative in figuring out if and when the state is at its peak and then whether some restrictions can begin rolling back.
The Great Lakes states did a good job of acting early and getting out ahead of coronavirus, Holcomb said, compared to coastal states that got hit early and many other central and southern states that moved later than Indiana.
“We’re on the right road to recovery right now but we’re not going to pull up too soon,” Holcomb said. “I believe that the next week or so is going to answer your question is when that surge occurred, is occurring or will occur.”
Box added that while some East Coast and West Coast states are talking about being past the surge and eyeing when to recover, Indiana is on a slightly different timetable.
“The Midwest is in a different place and we really need to look at what Indiana is doing with the numbers and what surrounding states are doing,” Box said.
