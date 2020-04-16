INDIANAPOLIS — After some positive signs of progress, Indiana hit a new single-day record for cases, showing that COVID-19 hasn't necessarily peaked yet in the state.
The new single-day high mark comes even as the number of new tests processed remains below the state's capacity.
As of Thursday's noon update, Indiana reported 587 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a single 24-hour period and the highest since the previous high mark set on April 7. Indiana's total case count, which sat just below 9,000 yesterday is now at 9,542.
That new single-day high point came even despite the state processing only about 2,700 tests, which is still around 1,000 or more below the state's capacity.
Another sign that coronavirus isn't showing signs of fading came in the death count, as 41 Hoosiers lost their lives to COVID-19. The total death count is now 477.
After some modest decline, new deaths per day have spiked again this week.
All four counties in the northeast corner also saw new cases logged compared to Wednesday's report.
Noble County was up two new cases to 27 total; LaGrange County increased one to 15; Steuben County remained at 14; and DeKalb County logged another case to take its total to seven.
Despite another increase in cases, Indiana remains well positioned to fight COVID-19 as intensive care beds and ventilators remain available.
As of Thursday, the state had about 45.6% availability of ICU beds, while it has 74% of its ventilator capacity open for use. Efforts to control COVID-19 and "flatten the curve" have been aimed at maintaining health care capacity and Indiana continues to maintain that ability.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated that he will issue an update about the Hoosier stay-at-home order, which is set to expire Monday.
Although the state has been talking optimistically about the progress being made against novel coronavirus and the effectiveness of Hoosier restrictions so far, the governor is expected to once again extend that order out a while longer.
On Wednesday, Holcomb discussed that any decision to begin reopening Indiana will be made on a data-driven basis and will be a slow rollback of restrictions with the public health and safety at the forefront.
Hoosiers shouldn't expect to suddenly be back to normal life immediately, as the process will be gradual, Holcomb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.