GARRETT — Garrett’s electrical power users will see a rate reduction beginning with this month’s billing, following action by the Garrett Board of Works.
A resolution passed at Tuesday’s special session immediately eliminates the electric rate tracker from the next billing and going forward, resulting in immediate savings of about $6.31 per month, based on an average use of 950 kWh, to residential customers. Commercial and small power users also will see savings due to the elimination of the electric rate tracker.
The measure was recommended by the city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc. who reported “improved financial results” during the past six months, following a new, 10-year power supply agreement between Wolverine Power Cooperative and the Garrett Municipal Electric Utility. The agreement went into effect last summer with lower power costs to the city.
The resolution is part of a two-phase rate decrease that will be determined through a rate analysis. Guerrettaz said he is working with Rod Sibery of Spectrum Engineering Corp. to complete a full cost-of-service study and review of billing from Wolverine Power. A recommendation of consumer rates will be offered once demand is stabilized after the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Also Tuesday, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle announced the city has no plans for utility shut-offs and residents will not incur penalties during the health emergency. They will be working to allow payments to users when the situation is over and plan to look over accounts to help residents get caught up due to employment and other hardships the coronavirus event has caused.
Both Guerrettaz and Sibery offered comments by phone conference during the brief meeting.
The Board of Works will meet again in special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31 to open bids for the city’s garbage contract that expires at the end of May.
