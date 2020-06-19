ANGOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic basically put the “closed” signs out for most hospitals in the United States, but now many are back open and running nearly normal as possible.
Now, the welcome mat has been put back out in front of hospitals like Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, which had transformed its facilities to handle an expected onslaught of COVID-19 patients that didn’t materialize as anticipated.
The pandemic put strict limits on what hospitals could do, all but shutting them down except to handle medical emergencies and treatment of COVID-19 patients.
“We want people to get back to their routine care,” said Connie McCahill, Cameron’s president and CEO.
At Cameron, that means clinics, immunizations of children, elective procedures, well care and the like that had been shut down during the height of the pandemic are available once more. The hospital began reopening on April 27 and resumed other services as conditions allowed. Other services converted to telemedicine, or virtual service. Now everything is fully open, though visitation is limited still.
“We want to encourage people to make sure they’re not delaying care,” said Kelly Keirns, executive director of strategy and development at Cameron. “It’s safe to resume care.”
McCahill said in speaking with other healthcare executives from across the country, hospitals have encountered instances were people have delayed care thinking that facilities were still shut down due to COVID-19. It was so bad in some instances that the delayed care was detrimental to people’s health.
“I’ve heard these stories from other parts of the country and it’s heart breaking,” McCahill said. “We want people to seek out care.”
While the hospital is open as it was pre-COVID-19, restrictions on visitation of patients remain strict. Generally visits are limited to one person per patient, as well as other restrictions that can be found at cameronmch.com/visitor-info/ on the hospital’s website.
Use of the hospital is returning to pre-pandemic levels, but with new protocols in place that COVID-19 has made the new normal.
“We want (people) to know we’re going above and beyond ... to make sure every department at the hospital is as safe as possible,” McCahill said.
Sanitation at the hospital was high before but it has become more so now, even though the lifespan of the coronavirus on surfaces is not as great as once believed.
“It’s just become normal practice for us to wipe down all surfaces — a chair after someone sits in it, everything. It just make good sense,” McCahill said.
People who have concerns about their safety in using the hospital are always welcome to use telemedicine to visit with their providers. All they have to call the hospital and someone will work with them to set up telemedicine visits. Call the hospital at 665-2141 or visit the hospital’s website at cameronmch.com.
