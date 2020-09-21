INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates in northeast Indiana declined markedly in August, with LaGrange County hitting a rate that was close to a prepandemic level.
All counties in northeast Indiana saw significant decreases, even though some are still about double what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down the economy in the spring in Indiana.
Notably five local counties in northeast Indiana — Adams, LaGrange, Steuben, Wells and Whitley — had unemployment rates below 5%, indicating a return to full employment, although all northeast counties had a smaller labor force last month as compared to a year before.
Unlike July, where the shrinking unemployment rate was derived in part from people leaving the workforce, the August data indicates more workers returning to employment, said information from the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Labor market data measures those employed or actively seeking employment. It does not look at wages or whether people are working full- or part-time.
“Considering that less than six months ago, we were in double-digit unemployment rates, this recovery has been impressively rapid, especially since economists were concerned earlier this year that the labor market recovery could stall out over the summer,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute. “The Fort Wayne area matched the statewide trend of lower unemployment coupled with more people working from July to August. While we still have room to return to numbers we saw a year ago, it is not impossible to think we could see a return to full employment yet this year.”
LaGrange County was the brightest spot, coming in at 3.9% in August, which was one percentage point higher than the previous year, 2.9%. That tied LaGrange County for the second lowest rate in the state, following Daviess County as the low for the state at 3.5%. In July, LaGrange County's unemployment rate was 5.1%.
Steuben County was the next lowest, at 4.6%, which tied it for 10th lowest in the state. In the prepandemic August 2019, Steuben was the lowest in the four-county area at 2.7%. In July 2020, Steuben had an unemployment rate of 6.2%.
Whitley County improved to 4.7% in August, which compares with 2.9% a year earlier. In July, Whitley came in at 6.1%.
DeKalb County's unemployment rate was 5.2%, down from 6.8% in July. In August 2019 DeKalb County's unemployment rate was 2.9%
Noble County dropped to 5.7% in August, down from 7.8% in July but higher than August 2019, when its unemployment was 3.1%, which was actually the high for the four-county area.
Allen County's unemployment for August was 6.7%, down from 8.6% in July yet more than double the prepandemic rate of August 2019 at 3.2%.
“Hiring in northeast Indiana continues to be robust across many industry sectors and occupations,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “It is conceivable, barring unforeseen pandemic-related circumstances, that we could reach a point where many employers face worker shortages. That was the situation before the pandemic hit.”
Indiana’s unemployment rate for August was 6.5%, a 1.3 percentage-point-drop from 7.8% in July, using seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, making it the second lowest in the Midwest, with Wisconsin taking the honor at 6.2%.
In comparison the national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%. Last month’s rate for Indiana is twice what it was in August 2019, which was 3.2%, said data released Friday from Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Indiana’s labor force — people employed and those without a job but actively seeking work — in August was approximately 3.36 million people, which is up from 3.32 million in July. Switching over to the unemployed, the number dropped 17.9% from July to August, going from 261,101 to 214,408 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.