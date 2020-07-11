LAGRANGE — It was a graduation ceremony unlike any other in the history of Lakeland High School.
For starters, it took place in July.
Friday marked the first time in 115 days that the entire Lakeland class of 2020, all 140 plus students, were gathered together in one place since face-to-face education was stopped in March as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Indiana.
Marching out of the school in Columbia blue and red graduation gowns, the students headed toward the school athletic complex, marching into its history books as they passed through a giant inflatable Lakeland arch, all wearing face masks before landing in seats neatly spaced 6 feet apart right in the middle of the school’s football field.
Friday’s ceremony likely was the first time the school’s graduation ceremony included a flyover, a local crop duster Nick Yoder donated two of his planes to buzz the field, each trailing a plume of smoke.
Keith Thompson, a teacher at the school delivered the night’s commencement address, cheering the students on for making it through a pandemic.
Under a bright blue sky filled with big white clouds, most of the students kept a hand tightly clamped to the caps to keep them from blowing away in the wind. Right away, those winds made it difficult for the event’s speakers, Principal Robert Albaugh, Thompson, Assistant Principal Chelsea Superczynski to hang on to their notes.
Thompson offered the members of the Class of 2020 a bit of advice, his 10 rules to make life a little easier. He told them to follow the golden rule, say please, and thank you, don’t lie, cheat or steal, arrive at work on time, and never lose their sense of humor, just to name a few.
Finally, he encouraged them to wear their masks, wash their hands, and maintain a little social distancing.
Lakeland’s co-valedictorians – Sami Scigouski, Ryker Bond, and Ana Wahll – each delivered a short speech.
Scigouski reminded her classmates to never forget to have a little fun as they move forward.
“Appreciate all the little things in life,” she added.
Bond reminded his classmates about the difficulties they’d overcome during their senior year, just to reach this point. He reminded them that they were in fact the first senior class to graduate from the new Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, and it’s first to finish out their school year using distance learning.
Wahll pointed out that despite all the obstacles, the class of 2020 finally made it.
“Yeah, we finished online, but we finished,” she said.
