ANGOLA — After getting through a bout of COVID-19, Jennifer Hagerty decided to donate convalescent plasma so it might help others who are battling the novel coronavirus.
“And maybe it will inspire others to donate their plasma if they have recovered from COVID-19. The Red Cross said they are in critical need of plasma,” said Jennifer, who works as the patient relations director at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Jennifer and her daughter, Hannah, decided to donate plasma last weekend after having gone through bouts with COVID-19 in July. On Saturday they traveled to Fort Wayne to make it happen.
Unfortunately, Hannah was unable to give a donation because of a vein issue that occurred.
"It was kind of sad. She went through the whole process and then her blood vessel just blew," Jennifer said.
It all started with catching COVID-19 in July; they don't know where they were exposed.
"We were very careful. We were wearing masks well before it had been mandated," Jennifer said. "I don't want to point the finger anywhere because we could have gotten it anywhere. It could have been at the store."
Hannah was asymtomatic and Jennifer had a mild case. She had some congestion, lost her sense of smell and was fatigued. She had to stay away from work for two weeks.
"We feel very blessed that I had it very mild and of course, Hannah had no symptoms," Jennifer said. "We just wanted to do our part for those who are not lucky like we were, who are in the hospital."
Without a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19, health officials are looking for a variety of methods to treat the virus. That's where plasma comes in.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for this disease.
The assumption is convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 might contain antibodies against the virus. Giving this convalescent plasma to hospitalized people currently fighting COVID-19 may help them recover.
Based on scientific evidence available, the FDA concluded this product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks.
Individuals must have had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test and meet other donor criteria. Individuals must have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days prior to donation; a negative lab test for active COVID-19 disease is not necessary to qualify for donation.
Jennifer said she and Hannah signed up on the American Red Cross website. After answering some questions in a phone interview, they were able to choose a variety of sites from where to donate and they selected Fort Wayne.
Giving plasma is very similar to donating blood but it takes a bit longer because after the plasma and platelets are removed, the blood is put back in the donor.
"It was very interesting," Jennifer said, acknowledging that her background in healthcare for a couple decades helped make the decision an easy one.
Information found online indicates a plasma donation would help multiple people. Helping others was what it was all about for Jennifer and Hannah.
"Again, anything I could do to help those who are less fortunate and much sicker, I just wanted to help," she said.
