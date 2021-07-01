ALBION — After six and a half months in operation, the Noble County Health Department hosted its final COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the library in Albion on Wednesday, before closing up shop for good.
Vaccines will still be available to anyone who wants them, but the centralized vaccine clinic that help provide shots to around 20,000 people since January is shutting down.
Today, the health department will be thanking its numerous volunteers who helped keep the site running for the last half year with an appreciation dinner at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City.
Reflecting back over the past six months, Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe — who started as a volunteer at the clinic before joining the health department as a full-time employee — viewed the clinic as accomplishing its original mission.
Not everyone in Noble County is vaccinated, with still about 2-in-3 residents not immunized yet, but the clinic helped get shots to thousands who were lined up waiting for their chance to protect against COVID-19.
“I think we accomplished an incredible amount,” Lowe said. “We vaccinated approximately 20,000, so we know we vaccinated more people than Noble County residents.”
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,266 Noble County residents are fully vaccinated, and at least some of those residents were vaccinated in other counties.
Lowe said due to its wider availability of hours over the past months and after other counties shut their clinics at the end of May, the clinic in Albion attracted a wide swath of people from across northeast Indiana.
Most of the credit for the clinic’s successes go to its large roster of volunteers, who helped with everything from greeting people, completing registrations, directing traffic, filling vaccine syringes, giving shots, scheduling follow-up appointments and keeping surfaces clean and sanitized. The clinic boasted a staff of around 20 volunteers every day it was open.
“We had an incredible volunteer group that just hung in there because this has been going on since January,” Lowe said. “Some of them just came back almost every day. So we had a really group of volunteers that we could count on.”
The library turned out to be an excellent location for the clinic. Ahead of vaccination efforts starting, the county was struggling to find a good location for the clinic that had ample parking and accessibility. After reading about the difficult search in the newspaper, Noble County Public Library Director Sandy Petrie reached out and offered the downstairs at the Albion branch, which had everything the county was looking for.
The library was initially passed over because the Noble County Emergency Management Agency didn’t think they’d be able or willing to host for as long as was needed.
Like the wide base of volunteers, the library was a great partner for the clinic’s six-month life, Lowe said.
“The library was incredible to offer us that space. The flow, everything just worked perfectly there and we had plenty of space and they were so kind and generous,” Lowe said.
At its height, the clinic at the branch in Albion was vaccinating upward of 400 people per day, giving almost one shot to someone every minute.
After April, demand for vaccines started to wane and in recent weeks, recipients have been coming in just dozens per week.
As of Wednesday, only 35.6% of Noble County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, leaving the county on the lower end of vaccine rates among Indiana’s 92 counties.
The health department isn’t quitting its vaccination effort, just moving it back to its normal space at the office at the Noble County government south annex, located at 2090 N. S.R. 9, Albion.
People who still want vaccines will be able to register for an appointment at ourshot.in.gov and can get it and the health department office. For now, the clinic will have all three vaccines available — two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — so people will be able to choose which shot they want.
Lowe said the department has about 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are set to expire at the end of August, so she’s hopeful those doses will be put to use and not put to waste.
For those who haven’t been vaccinated yet or are waiting a little while longer, Lowe said people should consider getting their shots sooner than later before fall weather sets back in and before new variants begin hitting Indiana.
Health officials have been raising warnings about the “delta variant” of COVID-19, which was first identified circulating in India. Like other variant strains, the delta variant has been found to be more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus sequenced and also appears to hit younger populations harder.
States like Missouri have already started to see increased spread of this variant, which has led to rising hospitalization numbers in the state and stressing the health care infrastructure again.
“Those states are starting to get really concerned, because hospitalizations are starting to increase and they’re starting to see younger people are getting infected and it’s mostly unvaccinated people who are getting sick,” Lowe said.
Indiana has seen 154 cases of the delta variant to date. Indiana has primarily seen the “alpha” variant, also known as the B.1.1.7 “U.K.” variant with more than 3,800 cases this year.
Summer weather may currently be helping to suppress COVID-19 activity — cases dropped sharply in the summer months in 2020 before shooting back up to new record highs in fall and winter — which makes now a prime time for people to get vaccinated in case COVID begins rising again when it starts getting colder, Lowe said.
The vaccines have been highly effective at preventing infection, hospitalization and death. In Indiana, almost all new COVID-19 activity is occurring among the unvaccinated population.
The state has seen few “breakthrough cases,” infections occurring after vaccination, accounting for less than 0.1% of the vaccinated populating. There have been just 41 deaths among people who had been vaccinated, 0.001% of the total vaccinated population, with 38 of those deaths being people older than 65 who may not mount an adequate immune response to the virus even after vaccination.
“I don’t want to have to shut down again. I don’t want to reverse where we have come. We’ve come so far,” Lowe said. “I want people to get vaccinated now, not in the fall.”
So far, vaccines are showing excellent protection against the virus and its variants and that immunity appears to be durable through at least one year.
There’s been some early discussion as to whether boosters will be needed at some point, but for now, Lowe said there are no directives about if and when boosters would be required.
If the immunity continues to hold up well through cold-weather months this year, additional shots likely wouldn’t be needed right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.