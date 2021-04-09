LAGRANGE — The percentage of people getting vaccinated so far in LaGrange County is second lowest in the state and only barely ahead of the slowest vaccinating county.
LaGrange County, which has long been the county with the least COVID-19 testing per capita, is now lagging on vaccine uptake, too.
As of Friday afternoon, 4,281 residents in LaGrange County had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the state vaccine dashboard, which adjusts for eligible population 16 and older as opposed to total population, shows a vaccination rate of 15.1%.
That ranks 91st of Indiana’s 92 counties, beating only Newton County in northwest Indiana, a highly rural county of about 14,000 people, which sits at 13.7%.
Statewide, Indiana has hit nearly 25% of its eligible Hoosiers 16 and older who are fully vaccinated, meaning LaGrange County is almost 10 percentage points behind.
When looking at total individuals vaccinated, LaGrange County registers at 21.1%, also second lowest ahead of Newton County again, at 21%.
The state average one first-shots is 35.2%.
Through the first year of the pandemic, LaGrange County also posted the lowest per-capita case rate, although that’s likely at least in part due to the impact of such low testing numbers.
The county wasn’t spared from the more serious impacts of COVID-19, having 176 deaths per 100,000 residents, which is second highest in the four-county area and middle-of-the-pack for the state as a whole.
LaGrange County often ranks at or near the bottom of county rankings for certain health measures, in part because of its large Amish population which is less likely to seek out modern medicine than the local English population and Hoosiers in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.