LIGONIER — Yes, West Noble plans on having a traditional graduation.
Well, as traditional as one can be while staying six feet apart.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the board plus West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast came up with a plan to graduate its 160 seniors.
It’s important to note, here, that this plan has many variables, like rain, or how the five-stage reopening plan Governor Eric Holcomb set plays out in the coming weeks.
The plan, as of right now, is to have graduation outside at the football stadium on Friday, July 10, with rain dates set for Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th.
Letting each student’s aunts, uncles and cousins attend wasn’t going to work for social distancing guidelines, the board decided.
So, each graduate will get two tickets, presumably for their parents, and if they need more for a step-parent or another important person in their life, they can reach out to the school and ask for more.
Another idea the board had was to possibly setting up a live stream of graduation in the schools where extended family could watch them graduate, but those locations weren’t set at the meeting.
“Facebook live is always an option,” Mast added.
The time of the graduation wasn’t set, but many board members mentioned that with it being in July, a midday graduation might be too hot.
The board tackled another end-of-the-year issue: how will students get their Chromebook laptops back to school?
Mast said the school’s computer supplier has “no interest in collecting them,” since the tech has been in students’ homes during quarantine.
Additionally, the supplier offered to let graduating seniors keep their Chromebooks for free.
The board agreed that seniors should be able to keep their computers, but other students should return theirs to school, possibly during the same time they’re allowed to come to school to clean out their lockers.
The board also unanimously awarded a bid for a new roof over the office and kitchen of the middle school.
Fort Wayne Roofing had the lowest bid, ringing in at $392,512.95.
Treasurer Barb Fought said the company could get started as early as this week or next week.
According to Fought, this replacement is coming at the end of the roof’s life.
“It just wore out,” Fought said.
The deadline for Fort Wayne Roofing to finish the project is July 31.
A few personnel changes were also approved Tuesday night.
Retirements accepted were for Cindy Swank, a middle school instructional assistant, effective at the end of the school year, and Mary Smith, a primary program assistant, also effective at the end of the school year.
One classified staff member was approved. Timothy Howard will start as the primary head custodian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.