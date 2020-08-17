INDIANAPOLIS — With a short-term rise in cases, Noble County is also seeing a recent increase in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, however, new hospital admissions remain low.
Although Indiana has been going through a period of increasing case counts throughout July and into August and with statewide hospital census numbers running about 300-400 patients higher than at their lowest point in late June, northeast Indiana has been mostly exempt from those rises.
Cases in the region have been growing at a slower rate and new activity in the four-county area has been low.
However, over the last few days Noble County has been seeing some larger case increases and the county has been having additional hospitalizations during August than it had prior.
Since the beginning of the month, Noble County has added 83 cases of COVID-19, although more than half of those cases have been within the last week. Along with that, Noble County has had 11 residents hospitalized, including four in the last two days, according to hospitalization data from the Regenstrief Institute. That’s a new admission rate of approximately 13.3%, a little higher than the state’s all-time average of 12.3%
Steuben County had a slightly higher admission rate of 16.7%, but that was due to its low number of cases. Steuben County has had five hospital admissions since Aug. 1, second-highest in the area, but on only 30 new cases, the lowest.
LaGrange County had two hospitalizations on 35 new cases and DeKalb County has had just one admission on 40 cases.
The state as a whole has had 1,352 new hospital admissions since Aug. 1, making the four-county area’s 19 patients just 1.4% of the statewide total.
Since last month, the average length of hospital stays for COVID-19 patients had decreased significantly.
As of July 17, the average COVID-19 patients was spending approximately 22 days admitted, with some age groups in for a few days more.
According to Regenstrief’s data, the average hospital stay has now fallen to just over two weeks at approximately 14.6 days.
As the prevalence of COVID-19 cases have shifted to younger demographics, hospitalization rates have followed. Although people older than 60 still account for slightly more than half of all admissions, people younger than 60 are now about 43% of all admissions.
Patients under 20 are still a tiny fraction of the hospitalization total, at just 1.4%.
To date, about 12% of all COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, a rate that has decreased from about 14% a month ago. Of the nearly 10,000 people who have been admitted, about 18% have gone on to die while at the hospital.
In total, however, about 4% of all COVID-19 positive patients have died, a rate that continues to decrease since June.
Regenstrief estimates about 20% of Indiana’s COVID-19-positivie patients are currently ill with the infection — representing about 16,200 active cases. About 76% of Indiana’s known 81,000 cases have gone on to successfully recover.
