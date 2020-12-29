ANGOLA — A surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has led to Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman to extend the public health order limiting certain activity until Jan. 26.
The following order went into effect on Monday. Here are some of the highlights of the extension of the order that had previously been put in place:
• Restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in person food and drink service must limit capacity to 50% of indoor capacity and 100% of outdoor capacity. Outdoor tent seating is permitted only if the tent has at least two open-air sides for maximum ventilation.
These establishments must be closed and cleared of customers between from midnight to 5 a.m. Bar seating is closed; table seating only. Table seating within bar areas is permitted. Table seating is limited to eight people per table and tables must be spaced such that people are at least 6 feet away from individuals seated at other tables.
Self-service style food stations, buffets, salad bars and the like, are not permitted unless a staff member serves patrons.
Live entertainment is permitted but dance floors and indoor karaoke shall be suspended. Bowling establishments shall close off every other lane for social distancing.
• Gyms, exercise and fitness centers are restricted to 50% capacity.
These restrictions are in effect as long as Steuben County is rated red for the spread of COVID-19. Even if the county should improve to orange, the county must still follow the restrictions for red until two weeks straight of the lesser rating is achieved.
