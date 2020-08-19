KENDALLVILLE — After about two weeks in classes, East Noble knows of at least two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and has sent multiple other students and staff home on precautionary concerns.
Before East Noble even opened for its first day on Aug. 6, the district had a few known cases and other people who were starting the year on quarantine due to an exposure.
Now, with its first few known cases coming early in the year, East Noble is in the process of taking its COVID-19 response plan from paper and putting it into practice.
In a parent letter sent Wednesday morning, Superintendent Ann Linson stated there have been two known cases since the first day and also multiple people who have been sent home.
“We have completed about two weeks of school and I would like to say there are no cases of COVID, but if I said that, I would not be telling you the truth. At the time of writing this note to you, we have two positive COVID cases and have sent numerous K-12 students and adults home who are either experiencing symptoms or were exposed to someone,” Linson wrote in the letter.
East Noble’s letter did not indicate who had been identified with the illness or in which of the district’s facilities, but Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff stated Wednesday morning that the two known cases were both teachers.
“We’ve been in regular communication with the administration and the school nurses to try to make sure that we quarantine the appropriate students and faculty and isolate the faculty that are positive. So that is the present situation, those people are cooperating,” Gaff said.
East Noble’s reopening plan, like other schools in the region, asks that anyone who is COVID-19-positive notify the school immediately. Contact tracing efforts will then take place to identify other students or staff members who may have been exposed as close contacts to that person.
People who test positive or are exposed will then be required to spend at least 10 days out of school on quarantine before being able to return if they have recovered and/or remain asymptomatic.
In response to numerous questions about who has tested positive and/or where, Linson clarified Wednesday afternoon that East Noble will not share that kind of specific information out of privacy concerns and that entire grade levels, buildings or all families in the district will not be notified about all developments.
However, in cases when students may have been exposed, those specific families will be notified that their student has been impacted.
“If your child is affected, meaning they were exposed to a positive person, you will be notified,” Linson said. “So, if you did not receive a call, your child is not impacted. Please keep in mind, ENSC is trying to be over cautious. If a student is sent home that does not mean they have COVID!”
Likewise, the district is strongly encouraging to keep students home if they are sick and is placing additional focus on students who may be ill at school with COVID-like symptoms.
The parent letter also included reminders about safety measures students and their families should continue to practice in and out of school including wearing a mask; maintaining 6 feet of distance from other people; remembering to wash hands, use hand sanitizer and reduce the amount of objects being touched; and keep masks on while riding the bus.
“If your child is ill or experiencing any COVID symptoms, please keep him/her home!! Our attendance policy will not be followed for students who are ill,” Linson wrote. “Don’t trust anyone to be COVID free! The virus is difficult to detect and anyone can unknowingly spread it. While we all believe our family members or close friends will be virus free, that may not be true. Many of our students who have been sent home have been exposed through a family member or by attending a gathering.”
Linson noted East Noble hopes to remain open for in-person teaching, but warned parents that the district may be forced to once again go totally online as it did at the end of the 2019-20 school year. That change, if required, may happen with short notice.
There is no specific threshold to determine whether schools will need to close, Linson said. Decisions will be made based on an analysis of multiple factors and there are specific red lines that would trigger a closure. As of right now, the situation doesn’t warrant considering a shutdown, she said.
“We do not want to go online, and this should only occur after we have exhausted all other options,” Linson said.
Gaff said he was aware of only one other positive case in schools at this time involving a teacher in the Smith-Green school district in Churubusco.
West Noble had sent an entire third-grade class home when multiple students started getting ill with coughs and sore throats, although the superintendent said no one had tested positive for COVID-19 and the move was precautionary to keep the illness from spreading further.
Local school districts have been open for less than two weeks as of Wednesday, but Gaff said so far things are going well in the efforts to keep everyone healthy.
“I think things are going as well as I would have expected in this situation where we know we have the virus in the general population, thereby we can expect to have the virus in the school system,” Gaff said. “But the school administration and nurses have been diligent and careful in trying to detect and control any novel coronavirus cases.”
While he admits he maybe didn’t expect to have cases start showing up within the first week of classes being back in session, schools are taking the right precautions to protect students and staff as much as possible.
This week offers a new challenge, however, as the first football games kick off on Friday night.
Local school districts have already announced limitations to the number of fans who can attend in person as well as other precautions, but the events are expected to still draw hundreds of spectators with East Noble playing at home and West Noble hosting Central Noble.
The events being outdoors is an advantage, as the free air can help reduce the risk of transmission, but Gaff reminded anyone attending in person to maintain their social distancing as the best way to stay safe at the stadium.
“The most important thing they can do is maintain social distancing and keep in their family unit, established family unit and not intermingle with other family units because of the potential for virus being present without them noticing,” Gaff said.
