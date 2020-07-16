INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s 30 private, nonprofit colleges — including Trine University in Angola — will offer online and in-person visits to students and their families as part of Indiana Private College Week from Monday through Friday, July 24.
Prospective students and their families interested in the college selection process will experience the unique personalities of each campus through tours, informational sessions, and conversations with current students and staff. Campuses have made necessary accommodations to make sure visitors can experience these campuses in the safest way possible following guidance from local and state health agencies. All activities are free of charge. A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules, and registration information is available at icindiana.org/pcw.
“Despite the challenging circumstances presented by COVID-19, visiting a private college either online or in-person is still an important part of your research when deciding which institution to attend,” says David W. Wantz, president & CEO of Independent Colleges of Indiana. “Students and their families can make the best decision about where to attend seeing the buildings, meeting with faculty and staff, and seeing themselves thriving on campus, whether that is done in person or virtually.”
Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will also have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad mini. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus.
About Independent Colleges of Indiana serves as the collective voice for the state’s 30 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ more than 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates. More information is available at icindiana.org.
