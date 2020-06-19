ALBION — It’s getting down to crunch time on deciding how to reopen schools.
After reading Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools (IN-Class) guidelines for returning to school in August, Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff told the school board Tuesday that a few specific decisions for the district’s reopening are still up in the air.
But, for now, Gaff and administrators are preparing to reopen traditionally, with no e-learning requirements.
“Our plan at this time is planning for 100% of the students to be there on day one,” Gaff said.
Whatever plan the school decides to approve, however, has to get community support, Gaff said. So, to gauge that, Central Noble surveyed its parents on what they think about reopening.
Topics included thoughts on mask-wearing, distance learning and hybrid school, where groups of students would rotate from being in school to learning online to keep class sizes low.
The survey netted 300 respondents, which Gaff said represents about 600 students in the district.
The first question asked if parents would send their kids to school if it opened “like normal” in August. About 86% said they would, and 14.7% said they would not.
Then, parents were asked if they would send their child to school if the state health department required them to wear a mask. Of those 300 respondents, 49% said they would, but 40% said no.
The survey also asked about an online-only school plan. If offered, 38.8% of parents would choose that for their child, and 53% said they wouldn’t.
Closely related to that question was one asking if families had internet access at home. Gaff said the results were “extremely surprising” to him, since 92% of parents said they did.
However, he noted, respondents also said some of their connections aren’t strong enough to handle video conferencing, and can only accomplish things like email.
Gaff said he plans on sending out another survey after the state fully reopens July 4 to see how people feel then, too.
Whatever plan Gaff decides would balance stopping the spread of COVID-19 and valuing the community’s input will eventually come up for school board approval before school begins.
It’s in their best interest to reopen as safely as possible, too, because according to IN-Class, if a student is infected with COVID-19, their school will have to close for at least two to five days.
“The (school) board determines how the school opens. The board of health determines if it closes,” Gaff said.
The next step in seeing how school will open is to meet with the teacher’s association for feedback.
Unknowns right now include how many students can be in the hallway at the same time, if they should stop communal water fountain use, what cleaners would be most effective, and if more custodians should be hired.
Jamie Earnhart, president of the teacher’s association, said through the shutdowns and e-learning, administration and teachers have worked well together.
For teachers, who she said, unsurprisingly, were “planners,” it’s difficult to visualize next year without knowing what their own classrooms are going to look like.
“The unknown, I think that might be the hardest thing,” Earnhart said.
