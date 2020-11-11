INDIANAPOLIS — Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all recorded new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday’s statewide report.
It’s Noble County’s 40th all-time, LaGrange County’s 20th and DeKalb County’s 15th, according to the state counts, as the four-county area continues to rack up deaths amid a continuing surge of COVID-19 cases both regionally and statewide.
All three new deaths were patients 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
Noble County’s new death occurred on Tuesday. It’s the third death in Noble County in the last week, with others occurring on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6 and the seventh death in the county since Oct. 21.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with four people in their 60s, nine people in their 70s and 24 at 80 or older.
LaGrange County records its second death in as many days, losing its 20th resident on Tuesday.
LaGrange County has now had five deaths since Halloween, recording the other four deaths on on Oct. 31, Nov. 3, Nov. 5 and Nov. 9.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 11 among people in their 70s and six people who were 80 or older.
And in DeKalb County, where the county health department reported two deaths on Tuesday, one has show up in the statewide report. The death occurred on Saturday, according to the state, and was a person
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among people in their 60s, four deaths of patients in their 70s and nine deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
The county health department has indicated it’s had 22 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, but the state currently only indicates 15 total deaths, meaning more may be updated in the statewide dashboard in the coming days.
The four-county area has seen new deaths in at least one of its counties almost every day since Oct. 21, recording 18 deaths over the 21 days that have elapsed.
The three new deaths in the area came on a day when the state logged 31 deaths, which is actually down from recent days but still far higher than the state was seeing as a daily average at any time since May. It came a day after the state tied its all-time high for one-day death count at 63.
The deaths keep piling up as the state continues to shatter all-time case records, setting a new single-day high on Wednesday and cracking 5,000 cases in one day for the first time, hitting 5,036.
That tops the previous all-time high of 4,899, which was set just four days ago on Saturday.
That record-high case count came on about 38,000 total tests, for a positivity result of 13.19%. It’s the ninth time in the last 10 days that positivity has been above 10%, double the state benchmark of 5%, and has been over 13% for the last three days.
Case counts have been running higher on a day-of-the-week comparison to last week, suggesting that numbers will only climb higher later this week as the state typically posts its biggest case counts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week.
Indiana is averaging 4,092 cases per day so far this month, doubling the October daily average of 1,914, a figure which in itself hides the sharp increases the state was seeing toward the end of the month into November.
The state is averaging about 38 deaths per day so far this month, the highest monthly average ever topping April (32) and May (30).
The statewide hospital census hit another record high, a feat which the state has accomplished every day so far in November with no signs of slowing. The total number of patients in treatment across the state sits at 2,544.
That’s effectively double what the figure was a month ago, when total hospitalizations were 1,232 on Oct. 10.
Outside of racking up new deaths, the four-county area continues to see big increases in its case counts.
DeKalb County increased 32 cases, Noble County added 31 new cases, Steuben County was up 28 cases and LaGrange County increased 22 cases.
Northeast Indiana continues to see an exponential increase in cases ongoing. Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five rural counties to the south of those, has gone from 86 cases per day on Oct. 1 and nearly octupled to 616 cases per day as of Tuesday and still rising with no signs of leveling off.
The huge case increases are not being driven solely by testing, which has only about doubled from 2,220 tests per day average on Oct. 1 to 4,045 per day as of Nov. 4.
Steuben County was the only county not to have a new death reported on Wednesday, remaining at 10 deaths overall.
