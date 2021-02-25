INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County logged one new death on Thursday, it’s 76th all time.
The new death is only the sixth in the four-county area in February and came on a day when the state posted fewer-than-average deaths again.
In Noble County, the death occurred on Saturday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with seven people in their 60s, 17 people in their 70s and 49 at 80 or older.
COVID-19 deaths have dropped sharply across the four-county area in February. After recording more than 150 deaths total during November, December and January, the region has had just six this month.
Statewide, Indiana logged 26 deaths on Thursday, which is below the month’s running average of 38 per day. Death numbers have come down even more recently as compared to the beginning of the month.
Across Indiana, case counts continue to run low with low positivity.
On Thursday, the state logged 1,084 new cases of COVID-19, slightly higher than Wednesday’s number and higher than last Thursday.
However, the case count came on more than 45,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.38%, lower than both Wednesday and last Thursday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers were basically unchanged from the day before, sitting at 889 patients in care across the state. After making consistent downward progress since early January, improvement in hospital numbers have stalled over the last few days, holding just under 900 patients.
That’s within range of what the state was seeing back during summer 2020, when daily hospital numbers generally ranged between 600-900 patients in treatment.
Locally, the four-county area continues to see little new COVID-19 activity.
DeKalb County reported 12 new cases on Thursday, followed by eight cases in Steuben County, six in Noble County and three in LaGrange County.
All four counties are on the better end of the state’s COVID-19 spread metrics, with Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties in the yellow for moderate spread and LaGrange County in blue for low spread of the virus.
