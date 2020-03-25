AUBURN — The DeKalb County Probation Department has issued an update on how probation officers will meet with clients due to COVID-19.
A notice on the DeKalb County government website, posted Monday by Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham, details the procedure.
“In an effort to lessen the spread of the virus, the DeKalb County Commissioners have closed the county buildings to the public. As a result, we are unable to allow anyone into our offices at this point in time,” Lapham said.
Probation officers will continue to meet with clients, but all contact right now will be telephone or e-mail, Lapham said.
“Probation officers have been trying to contact their clients; however, we are having a difficult time getting in touch with everyone. Many people do not have voicemail set up on their phone, which means we have no way to leave messages,” Lapham told probation clients.
“If you have an email address and would prefer to communicate with your officer in that way, please make sure you provide us with a valid email address. If you have an upcoming court date, please contact the court to check on the status of the hearing.”
Lapham provided the telephone numbers for the courts: DeKalb Superior Court I, 925-4723; DeKalb Superior Court II, 925-5277; and DeKalb Circuit Court, 925-2764.
Lapham asked probation clients who have not heard from their probation officers prior to their next scheduled appointments to contact the department at 925-2400, and they will be instructed on how to proceed.
“Many of our employees are currently working from home, so it is possible we may need to change the date or time of your appointment. If you are supervised in a different county, please follow instructions from your supervising officer in your county of residence,” Lapham said.
Those who are required to call the drug screen line are expected to continue doing so, Lapham said.
For those who need to make payments on probation user fees, there are two options. Payments can be made by sending a money order to the probation department at 215 E. 9th St., Suite 200, Auburn, IN 46706. Personal checks are not accepted at any time. Fees also may be paid by telephone by using a credit or debit card. For this option, clients may call the office during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:45 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday or 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 2–3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us,and we are doing our best to ensure we continue to meet your needs while keeping both you and our staff safe. We understand this is a stressful time for everyone. If there is anything we can do to assist you, please don’t hesitate to contact us,” Lapham said.
Lapham advised clients to continue to check the DeKalb County Government website, co.dekalb.in.us, for additional information, as it will be updated as needed.
