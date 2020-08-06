ANGOLA — Different but not diminished.
As Trine University prepares to begin welcoming students back today to start classes on Monday, this has been the mantra — originally shared in an email from university President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D. — in planning for the fall semester.
At the same time, the university is keenly aware of its responsibility to keep its student body, employees and the surrounding community safe as some 2,000 students return to the main campus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This spring and summer have presented some of the most difficult, and definitely the most unique, challenges in the history of this institution,” said Brooks. “Our administrative team, faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to provide the in-person experience that is critical to a Trine University education while maintaining the safety of our campus community and of Steuben County and the surrounding area.”
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health, and working closely with local health officials and professionals, including Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Parkview Health, the university has implemented a plan including the following elements for this fall. More and updated information is available on the university website at trine.edu/trine-strong.
Early, socially distanced arrival
The university originally planned to start the fall semester on Aug. 24, but moved the start two weeks earlier to Monday. The Labor Day holiday and traditional fall break have been removed from the fall academic calendar, allowing classes and finals to be concluded by Wednesday, Nov. 25, prior to Thanksgiving.
“With concerns about transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses, we wanted to limit the possibilities of students traveling back and forth from campus,” said John Shannon, vice president for academic affairs. “The new schedule also doesn’t require students to take finals online, and gives Campus Operations plenty of time to thoroughly sanitize campus buildings before students return to campus for the spring semester.”
Students will check in at and outside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center instead of Best Hall this year to provide more space for social distancing. They already have completed a mandatory return-to-campus health screening questionnaire and signed up ahead of time for specific check-in times.
Students also have been asked to limit the number of guests accompanying them to check-in and move-in.
“We have done everything possible to eliminate the large crowds that have typically been part of the check-in process,” said Cisco Ortiz, dean of students.
Those arriving on campus will notice messaging throughout Trine’s facilities promoting the best health practices to prevent the transmission of infection, from paw prints (related to Trine’s mascot, Storm) on the floor encouraging social distancing to posters to digital signage urging proper hand washing and staying home when ill.
They also will be wearing a mask or other face coverings; the university began requiring the masks on campus a few days before Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated them statewide. The only exceptions are when students are in their assigned dorm rooms or when employees are in their own office space, or when people are outside, at least six feet away from others.
Safe, healthy, clean campus
The university’s Campus Operations staff has redoubled its efforts over the summer, providing increased cleaning and disinfection of office and classroom areas and items. Protective shields and barriers have been installed in specific areas and offices, and hand sanitizing stations, which began appearing around campus in March, will continue to be added.
The university also continues to explore new technology options to eliminate touchpoints on campus, such as the touchless automatic door openers now available at the University Center.
“Our Campus Operations staff has always done an outstanding job of keeping our campus in pristine condition, and they have risen to the challenge of keeping our facilities safe and healthy as well as beautiful,” said Brooks.
To help maintain campus health, the university has expanded its Health Center, staffed by professionals from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, and moved it to Quest Hall on the northwest edge of campus from the University Center to make it more convenient to residence facilities and lessen the chance of exposing students to illness. Students will be required to make an appointment to visit the Health Center.
The Health Center also has a separate clinic area to treat students with COVID-19.
To maintain social distancing, classroom capacities have been reduced, resulting in unique provisions for some larger classes.
“We will have some classes meeting in gymnasiums,” said Shannon. “Our Information Technology staff has also equipped each classroom with the technology to provide a remote learning option for all classes, so that students who are ill can still participate from their dorm or a quarantined area.”
Besides being required to wear a face covering, students will be encouraged to sanitize their desk area before sitting down and again when leaving, using supplies provided in each classroom. Classroom procedures have been modified to limit sharing or passing objects among students.
To protect students and the community, the Whitney Commons Dining Hall and the Depot will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Within the dining areas, self-service food stations have been eliminated and seating and tables have been re-arranged to allow for increased social distancing.
Students will be strongly encouraged to limit trips off-campus to only what is necessary. Students also will be required to stay in their dorm room, or at home if commuting, if they show symptoms of any illness.
Since the most recent guidance from the CDC does not recommend temperature monitoring to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the university will not monitor temperature. Instead, Trine has encouraged all on-campus students to bring a thermometer to use if needed to monitor recovery from illness.
When someone gets COVID
Despite the many precautions being taken, university officials know that with so many people being part of the campus community, it is likely someone on campus eventually will contract COVID-19.
Trine employees who are sick or show any symptoms of COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to COVID-19, will be asked to stay home or leave campus. They will not be permitted to return until thresholds established by the Centers for Disease Control have been met.
Students who test positive for COVID-19, receive a COVID-19 diagnosis from a medical professional, are exposed to COVID-19 or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be moved to quarantined housing. The university has a comprehensive plan for managing quarantined housing that includes meal delivery.
Students who are COVID-19 positive can participate in classes online as they are able, but will be required to remain in quarantine.
They may return to regular housing and classes once they test negative for COVID-19, are asymptomatic and have been cleared by the Health Center.
“With the guidance we have received from officials and our health partners, we are confident that we will minimize any impact of COVID-19 on Trine University and its surrounding community,” Brooks said. “These have been challenging times, but we have learned from them and will continue to become a better institution.”
