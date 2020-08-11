ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is going to seek grant funding through a COVID-19 relief fund to provide testing for the virus in Angola.
On Tuesday the Steuben County Council approved allowing Alicia van Ee, the Health Department’s chief environmental health specialist, to seek the grant funds, which could be for up to $100,000, though she said she thought the work could be done for much less.
The approval was made on a 5-2 vote, with council members Ruth Beer, Dan Caruso, Linda Hansen, Wil Howard and Rick Shipe voting yes, and councilmen Jim Getz and Ken Shelton voting no.
“Why do we need this? Cameron Hospital, are they swamped,” asked Shelton. “It seems we’re seizing every opportunity to go after these (COVID-19) grants.”
Van Ee said she was presented with the opportunity to offer the testing to residents for free. There currently isn’t a testing site that’s free. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital provides testing through its Respiratory Clinic at 1381 N. Wayne St., Urgent Care, for a fee.
Free testing had been available for a short time in the county. That testing, through a private contractor hired by the state, had been offered at the Angola National Guard Armory then at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds Lions Building. That entity was moved by the state to one of the neighboring counties that was considered a COVID-19 hotspot.
“I am doing my due diligence to offer this to the county. If you don’t want me to pursue this ...,” van Ee said.
Shelton then said he didn’t want to be in competition with a private business, referencing Cameron Hospital, which actually is a non-profit.
The grant, van Ee said, would come at no cost to the county. It is being provided by the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Entities can seek funding up to $100,000 to provide local health departments.
“I do not have a budget yet, but I don’t want to spend $100,000,” van Ee said.
The clinic would be staffed by contract workers, not county employees. Van Ee said she wants to partner with Trine University on establishing the clinic, though such an agreement has yet to be finalized.
Ideally, van Ee said, the program would be administered by a Trine University student enrolled in the registered nurse to bachelors in nursing program, which is just starting this semester.
If the grant is approved, the program would run from Sept. 1 through June 30, 2021. The test site would utilize a trailer owned by the Health Department and it would be set up in a parking lot near the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St.
The clinic would have to be available at least five days a week. It would also have to have some evening and Saturday hours.
It was estimated that results would be available within three to five business days.
Meanwhile, the Health Department’s earlier proposal to build a building that would accommodate drive-through testing as well as such things as vaccine storage was shot down during a joint session of the County Council and two members of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Members of both bodies agreed that with the Steuben County Council on Aging soon to be vacating the Steuben Community Center, much space would become available for the Health Department in the building. The Council on Aging, which is building a new facility on Harcourt Road at Wohlert Street, is on the first floor of the Community Center and the Health Department is on the third, at opposite ends of the building.
