FREMONT — In-town bus routes might be eliminated, albeit temporarily, at Fremont Community Schools due COVID-19 and staffing issues.
In addition, graduation details — particularly limits on guests — are still being hammered out by the Fremont Board of Trustees for the event planned for July 25 at 10 a.m.
Both decisions, tabled during Monday’s board meeting, are going to require quick action by the board with school getting ready to resume in some form other another in August and graduation coming in about a month.
Also, this year’s prom, already delayed by the pandemic, was canceled.
“Prom, there’s no way we can social distance for that,” said Superintendent Bill Stitt.
Transportation Director Tim Bressler said he was having difficulty providing in-town bus routes because of the current seating guidelines by the state and being down bus drivers, something that’s an on-going problem for almost every school district in the state.
The school is going to try to contact all of the affected families living in town for input; only routes where students have sidewalks to walk to school would be eliminated. Many of the proposed routes are within six to seven blocks of school. Eliminating the routes would impact 120-150 students who get picked up from 11 stops.
“I don’t want it to be foreever. I don’t want COVID-19 to be a scapegoat,” said board member Laura McLatcher.
The consensus of the board seemed against eliminating the routes.
“I have a real problem with taking services away after we had this referendum,” board member Marty McNeal said, referencing the 2015 referendum that was approved and raised taxes for the district. The referendum increased the property tax in the district by 19.63 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“As of today, I’m not willing to say no town pickup,” said board member Anna Creager.
Stitt said it will take some work, but the school should be able to come up with a plan that will accommodate all, even if it means students who live only three blocks from school now having to walk instead of wait for a bus.
With the current limitations from the state, Bressler pointed out, only one student is allowed per seat, unless they are sitting with a family member, and only every other seat may be used. With a 72-passenger bus, the seating capacity might only be 12 children.
The board hopes to work out the busing details in an as-of-yet-scheduled work session for later this month.
When it comes to graduation, board members debated whether to hold the event indoors or at the football stadium in the Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
By July 25, the state should be completely reopened but social distancing will still be encouraged. The school might limits families of graduates to four or six tickets apiece and will be seated 6-feet apart of other families.
Whether the event is indoors might not be up to the board but rather to a construction schedule. The high school is currently getting new air conditioning, so if it is not complete, the high school gym — the traditional site of graduation — will be out.
The board is planning to have a special session to decide on graduation, perhaps as soon as Monday. Officials are consulting with state and local health officials for guidance.
“I do believe we have to have a resolution from the board, yes this is OK, no, this is not OK,” said high school Principal Mark Sherbondy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.